In support of the fight against hunger, Pampered Chef®, a premier seller of high-quality kitchen tools, has partnered with Feeding America...to address the issue of hunger throughout the summer.

In support of the fight against hunger, Pampered Chef®, a premier seller of high-quality kitchen tools, has partnered with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to address the issue of hunger throughout the summer. The program is highlighted in the Tackling Hunger insert in USA Today as part of a larger campaign educating readers on the many factors that contribute to the issue of hunger in the U.S. and celebrating organizations that are helping reduce the number of Americans suffering from hunger.

“Every county in the U.S. struggles with hunger and that means we need to attack this problem from multiple angles in order to truly make a difference – supporting food banks and the people they serve locally while also investing in national solutions to maximize and distribute nutritious, fresh food donations,” said Belinda Hudmon, Chief Marketing Officer for Pampered Chef. “We were among the first companies to partner with Feeding America back in 1991 and even after $25 million in donations and years of partnership, we continue to look for new ways to make a difference in the fight to eliminate hunger.”

From now until August 31, 2017, Pampered Chef will help provide 11 meals* to Feeding America for every Emoji Cookie Cutter Set or Kids’ Cookie Baking Set sold to support those in need. Additionally, – this summer and all year long – Pampered Chef customers can round up their orders to donate funds directly to their local Feeding America food bank, or even host a fundraising show to benefit Feeding America®.

Visit https://www.pamperedchef.com/cg-round-up for more information on Pampered Chef’s involvement with Feeding America through its ongoing Round-Up From the Heart campaign.

*$1 helps provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Pampered Chef® guarantees a minimum donation of $250,000 through the purchase of select Pampered Chef® products and other fundraising activities associated with the Round-Up from the Heart® campaign from Sept. 1, 2016–Aug. 31, 2017. Meal claim valid as of July 1, 2016.

About Pampered Chef:

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational cooking solutions delivered by a community of 40,000 cooking consultants. For more than 35 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.com. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ThePamperedChef.

About Mediaplanet:

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

Pampered Chef Press Contact:

Laura Bohacz

630-792-7524

lbohacz(at)pamperedchef.com

Mediaplanet Press Contact:

Vanessa Rodriguez

(646) 922-1408

vanessa.rodriguez(at)mediaplanet.com