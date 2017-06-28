National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP) recently awarded a contract to Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) for the construction of North Park Heart and Vascular Center in Dallas, Texas. Construction will commence in June 2017.

Designed by e4h Architecture, this project will include the construction of two new cardiac catherization labs by renovating components of the Tower office building located at HCA’s Dallas hospital on Forest Lane and 75. The existing building is a 6 story, Class B medical office building constructed previously by AP. The clinic will be constructed using Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) guidelines for an Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC).

“Adolfson & Peterson Construction has been one of the more hands on and helpful contractors that I’ve ever used, especially in the preconstruction phase. Based on our experience so far, NCP has confidence that this project will be brought in on time and budget,” said NCP’s Project Manager, Adam LaPlante.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction is a U.S.-based, privately held firm that is consistently ranked among the top 50 construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Founded in 1946, the company has built longstanding commitments to the regions in which it operates and is known nationally for its innovative and collaborative approaches within the building industry. Adolfson & Peterson Construction serves the education, multifamily, healthcare, commercial, municipal and senior living market segments from its offices in Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP)

National Cardiovascular Partners creates, sustains and grows independent, outpatient cardiac catherization and vascular labs in unique business partnerships with physician entrepreneurs. Working closely with physician partners, NCP manages the entire development process from inception to completion, and upon opening continues to manage the back office and administration of each center, allowing physicians to focus on providing exceptional and innovative patient care.

About e4h Architecture

E4H is an architecture firm exclusively focused on the healthcare industry. E4H is dedicated to creating flexible environments for health that enhance the well-being of patients and families through Smart Facility Design. For more information, visit http://www.e4harchitecture.com/about_us/