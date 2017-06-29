I needed to be absolutely certain that the data I started with was the same data that I ended with. Windows throws out long paths and essential metadata when files are copied.

With more than 15 years of litigation support experience, Lynell Phillips, owner of Phillips

Computer Forensics, provides top-notch expertise to clients of diverse backgrounds including law firms and sole practitioners primarily in northern California. After starting Phillips Computer Forensics in 2004, Lynell quickly realized that to protect herself and her clients, she needed a program that would be able to accurately copy data and metadata of files, folders and documents.

She investigated Pinpoint Labs’ SafeCopy in 2006 after recalling a demonstration of a similar product conducted by Pinpoint Labs’ President and CEO, Jon Rowe. The defaults in SafeCopy were set ahead of time by knowledgeable product engineers, making the interface user-friendly. SafeCopy allowed her team to defensively copy data (including metadata, hash values and time-stamp fields), automatically resume jobs despite network outages, and was available to the end user in a self-collection kit.

Lynell once encountered a difficult situation with an attorney who called her, worried that an image file sent to the firm six months prior was corrupted because it couldn’t be opened on his computer. She recalls, “By reviewing the SafeCopy logs, I was able to 100% confirm that what I sent was accurate and complete.” It turned out the attorney didn’t have the proper forensic software to view images uploaded on his computer, which was easily remedied.

For additional information regarding Phillips Computer Forensics, visit http://www.phillipscomputerforensics.com/

For additional information regarding Pinpoint Labs, visit http://pinpointlabs.com/