Drain Cleaning and Sanitizing With the proper equipment, tools, and chemicals, Best Sanitizers can help processors find a drain cleaning and sanitization solution that best fits their maintenance program.

Best Sanitizers, Inc. is stressing the importance of cleaning and sanitizing drains in food processing, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities with their new educational video. This video showcases the equipment and chemicals needed to help keep this area of the plant in check. If overlooked, drains can easily become breeding grounds for water-loving pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes. With the proper equipment, tools, and chemicals, Best Sanitizers can help processors find a drain cleaning and sanitization solution that best fits their maintenance program. Referenced in the FDA’s “Control of Listeria monocytogenes in Ready-To-Eat Foods: Guidance for Industry Draft Guidance” [1], drains can be a potential source for Listeria in the plant environment and should be cleaned and sanitized daily. The FDA’s draft guide also recommends that drains are cleaned and sanitized in a manner that prevents contamination of other surfaces in the room, making it imperative for food processors to use dedicated tools designed specifically for drain cleaning and sanitization.

As seen in Best Sanitizers’ new drain cleaning and sanitizing video, a variety of foaming units and drain foaming attachments are offered to help suit a plant’s specific needs. With Best Sanitizers’ Drain Foaming Attachment, drain cleaning or sanitizing foam travels through drains, providing 360° contact along pipe walls for an effective method of cleaning or sanitizing pipes. The Trench Drain Foaming Attachment uses brushes to help clean grates and hard to reach areas of the drain. Both drain foaming attachments can be fed from a 10 or 20 Gallon Portable Foaming Unit, which uses compressed air to deliver chemical foam wherever it is needed. For smaller drain systems such as sinks, the Stopper-Style Sink Drain Foaming Attachment and Dome-Style Sink Drain Foaming Attachment are recommended. Both attachments can be fed using Best Sanitizers’ hand-held 2-Liter Pump-Up Foamer.

Best Sanitizers’ full line of industrial cleaning chemicals gives food processors a variety of cleaners and sanitizers to help support their facility’s drain cleaning and maintenance programs. Starting with the BSI-350 RTU Enzymatic Drain and Pipe Cleaner, this ready-to-use, enzyme-based drain cleaner provides preventative and curative treatment to avoid blockage in pipes. Once drain pipes are clean, they need to be sanitized, and Best Sanitizers’ Alpet® No-Rinse Quat Sanitizer is an effective dilutable sanitizer for food contact and non-food contact surfaces. This effective and versatile product can be used to sanitize drains, rubber footwear, and other tools and equipment. Alpet No-Rinse Quat Sanitizer uses a broad spectrum, dual quat formula for efficacy that processors can depend on. Other industrial cleaners in Best Sanitizers’ line recommended for drain maintenance include their BSI-200 Aluminum-Safe High Foaming Chlorinated Cleaner, BSI-500 High-Foaming Heavy-Duty Caustic Cleaner, BSI-525 High-Foaming Chlorinated Cleaner, and BSI-550 Heavy-Duty CIP (Clean-in-Place) Cleaner.

[1] U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. January 2017. Control of Listeria monocytogenes in Ready-To-Eat Foods: Guidance for Industry Draft Guidance.

