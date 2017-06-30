This dedicated group of volunteers from Ideal Credit Union helped ensure the success of the 2017 MN Brain Tumor 5K by helping with registration, check-in, water stations, crowd control and more. Many of us have been touched by this disease, or know someone who has. The support, comradery and dedication shown by everyone involved is incredibly inspiring. - Ideal CU President/CEO Brian Sherrick

The 2017 MN Brain Tumor 5K, sponsored by Ideal Credit Union and the Ideal Community Foundation, hit a new milestone this year, breaking the half-million dollar mark for total fundraising since its inception in 2010. To date, the annual event has raised $541,397 for brain tumor research. All proceeds benefit the Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information, Inc.

This year’s MN Brain Tumor 5K, held May 21 at Lake Phalen in St. Paul, raised $147,039, which exceeded the previous record set in 2015. The annual event attracted 1,824 participants, including 713 taking part for the first time, and approximately 50 brain tumor survivors, who shared their stories and brought hope and encouragement to attendees. More than 700,000 people in the U.S. are currently living with a brain tumor, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. Nearly 80,000 new cases are expected to be diagnosed this year, and nearly 17,000 people will lose their battle.

The annual MN Brain Tumor 5K is dedicated to those who have lost the battle with brain tumors, the loved ones left behind, the courageous people who have been diagnosed with and are fighting a brain tumor, their family, friends and caregivers, and the researchers who strive for better treatments and a cure.

For the past seven years, Ideal CU and Ideal Community Foundation have provided monetary and volunteer support to the event. For the past three years, the event has been planned and coordinated by a dedicated group of Ideal CU employees, who make up almost 50% of the planning team. Organizers attribute the success of the 2017 event to the addition of new 5K committee members, increased use of email marketing, social media, extraordinary teamwork and generous support from sponsors like Ideal and the Ideal Community Foundation.

“The MN Brain Tumor 5K is an important event for Ideal Credit Union and the Ideal Community Foundation, and I applaud the organizers and participants for achieving this milestone in raising funds to find a cure,” said Brian Sherrick, Ideal CU President/CEO and Ideal Community Foundation chairman. “Many of us have been touched by this disease, or know someone who has. The support, comradery and dedication shown by everyone involved is incredibly inspiring. I am grateful to our employees for volunteering their time to help at such an important event and thank all of the participants, donors and sponsors for their selfless generosity.”

Established in 2005 as the official philanthropic arm of Ideal Credit Union, the Ideal Community Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) dedicated to strengthening the quality of life in the greater Twin Cities metro area. Donations to the foundation are tax-deductible and funds received are reinvested into the community. Contributions can be made online at http://www.idealcu.com, at any Ideal Credit Union branch or by mail. Make checks payable to:

Ideal Community Foundation

8499 Tamarack Road

Woodbury MN 55125