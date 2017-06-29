With the administration presenting its tax package this year, the insight he brings as a member of the House Ways & Means committee is perfect timing for our members.

CPAmerica International, an accounting association of independent certified public accounting firms, announces House Ways & Means committee member Representative David Schweikert of Arizona to deliver a special opening keynote address on Sunday, November 12, at the 2017 Tax Conference in Tucson, Arizona.

Congressman Schweikert currently holds a seat on the House Ways and Means Committee where he uses his expertise in finance and tax policy to lend his voice towards pressing issues such as meaningful tax reform and reducing trade barriers for U.S. businesses. Having previously served on the Financial Services Committee, and as the current Republican Co-Chair of the recently formed Blockchain Caucus, Congressman Schweikert will be sharing his keen perspective on what CPAmerica members can expect in the coming year.

“We are honored to have Congressman Schweikert kick off our annual tax conference in a special Keynote address,” said Alan Deichler, President of CPAmerica. “With the administration presenting its tax package this year, the insight he brings as a member of the House Ways & Means committee is perfect timing for our members.”

Congressional representative Schweikert is scheduled to appear on Sunday, November 12, at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, followed by the opening reception at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are reminded to book their travel for the conference accordingly.

For more information on the conference, members can go to the CPAmerica website or contact Dana Plotke at dplotke(at)cpamerica(dot)org or at (352) 727-4152.

About CPAmerica International:

CPAmerica International is an accounting association of independent CPA firms that provides practice management support, continuing education, marketing, online services and other programs for the improvement of its member firms. As a member of Crowe Horwath International, the association expands to more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 international countries, ranks in the Top 10 accounting networks worldwide and in North America, and has a combined firm revenue of more than $3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica on LinkedIn and Twitter.