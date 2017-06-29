The Entrepreneur's Source It appears we are entering the golden age of women entrepreneurs. We are hoping this scholarship will help inspire more young women to seize opportunities to dream, plan, and grow successful businesses here, and around the world. - Terry Powell

In 2016, Sacred Heart University, a Connecticut-based private university committed to combining education for life with preparation for professional excellence, and The Entrepreneur’s Source®, the nation’s leading franchise coaching network, joined forces to endow a scholarship in the name of the late Lisa Powell, the daughter of The Entrepreneur’s Source® Visionary Founder, Terry Powell, and former employee of The Entrepreneur’s Source®. Today, as we approach the June 30th, 2017 fundraising deadline, Sacred Heart University and The Entrepreneur’s Source® are proud to announce the Lisa Powell Memorial Endowed Scholarship is less than $10,000 from reaching its goal of $35,000.

According to Powell, the Lisa Powell Memorial Endowed Scholarship is intended to promote, empower, and financially benefit female business students who have a focus in entrepreneurship. He says the scholarship has been created at the perfect time as more and more women are pursuing entrepreneurial dreams.

“It appears we are entering the golden age of women entrepreneurs,” says Powell. “According to business start-up activity in 2016, women now make up 40% of new entrepreneurs in the United States, the highest number in 20 years. Not only that, but in the last 5 years, the growth rate of women entrepreneurs worldwide has nearly tripled those of their male counterparts. We are hoping this scholarship will help inspire more young women to seize opportunities to dream, plan, and grow successful businesses here, and around the world.”

Sacred Heart University will award the first Lisa Powell Memorial Endowed Scholarship in the summer of 2018 to a rising female sophomore, enrolled in the Jack Welch College of Business, who has a 3.0 grade point average, and has declared entrepreneurship as their minor. This will be the first entrepreneur related scholarship in the history of the SHU.

Powell says he is proud to honor his daughter’s legacy through this scholarship and credits his colleague, Lori Tyll for the idea of creating a scholarship in her name.

“My daughter, Lisa, had a passion for supporting women interested in business, and specifically entrepreneurship,” says Powell. “The idea for the scholarship actually originated with Lori Tyll, the Vice-president of Operations for The Entrepreneur’s Source®. Her son was an alum of SHU, and her late husband enjoyed donating to the school. When she approached me about setting up the scholarship, as an enduring legacy to both Lisa and Lori’s husband, it was a very easy decision.”

Lisa Powell graduated from Northeastern University in 1993, with a degree in psychology. She had a successful career in healthcare marketing, and had re-joined her father’s company in 2009 as the Marketing Resource Manager. Lisa died in 2015, remembered by friends and colleagues as a dynamic leader, trusted mentor, and loyal friend.

If you wish to honor Lisa’s legacy by making a donation to the Lisa Powell Memorial Endowed Scholarship you can do so here.

