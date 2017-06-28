Archuleta joins North American Title Co. as Colorado Springs business development rep AJ has a remarkable drive to support his customers and it will be exciting to support him through his continued success.

The North American Title Co. (NATC) branch in northern Colorado Springs has hired Aaron “AJ” Archuleta as a business development representative.

“AJ’s enthusiasm is contagious and he is a welcome addition to our sales team,” said Natalie Koonce, vice president, central region settlement services manager, NATC. “He has a remarkable drive to support his customers and it will be exciting to support him through his continued success.”

Archuleta brings to this position a solid background in management, sales and technology over the past eight years. He will assist local real estate agents, brokers and lenders in building their business through education, marketing and relational development.

Archuleta is located at the North American Title branch at 8610 Explorer Drive, Suite 105, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, and can be reached at telephone number (719) 217-2815.

About North American Title

With more than 1,200 associates and a network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported total gross revenues in fiscal 2016 of $360 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $15.3 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2016). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. and similar names (NATC) in 18 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through its relationship with an expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com