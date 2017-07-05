When we first formed Synergy Solution Group our founding members told us innovation was something that should be part of our culture code. They wanted to connect with tech innovators like XOEye Technologies.

Over the past several months, Nashville, Tenn.-based XOEye Technologies has helped Synergy Solution Group members deploy its communications platform, which leverages mobile devices and smart glasses to document service calls, receive real-time support, and provide transparency for clients.

“When we first formed Synergy Solution Group our founding members told us innovation was something that should be part of our culture code,” said Allison Rodgers, Synergy’s sales and marketing director. “They wanted to connect with tech innovators like XOEye Technologies who support our vision to build a network of great HVAC contractors. Synergy is excited to partner with XOEye and believe Aaron and his team will help our members push the boundaries of what our industry will look like in the future. One of the biggest benefits of being a Synergy member is learning and sharing with fellow peers in a noncompetitive environment.”

The inaugural group of nine commercial HVAC contractors have formed an XOEye users group where they can do just that – share information and ideas on how they are utilizing XOEye’s cloud-based communication platform XOEye Vision within their individual companies. “We're looking forward to continuing to build our partnership with XOEye and sharing more technology best practices during our upcoming training sessions,” said Rodgers.

Participating companies include: A.J. Monier Service Co., San Antonio, Texas; Brady Services, Greensboro, N.C.; BP Group, Glendale, New York; Controls Service & Engineering, New Cumberland, Penn.; Cox Engineering, Canton, Mass; Hawks & Company, Westville, N.J.; ISS Mechanical, Orlando, Fla; Maxair Mechanical Inc., Marietta, Ga.; and WA Soefker & Son Inc., Memphis, Tenn.

“These Synergy members are setting a new standard for service within the industry and are changing customer expectations,” said Aaron Salow, CEO, XOEye Technologies. “They are true innovators with a passion for collaboration and excellence within their industry and we look forward to continuing to help them grow their businesses by providing them with the tools needed to capture visual intelligence that is turned into actionable data.”

All told, Synergy Solution Group’s network of commercial HVAC contractors includes 41 members that are reviewing XOEye’s solution for 2017 deployment.

Here’s what Synergy member company leaders are saying:

“Implementing XOEye’s platform gives us a competitive edge within our territory and adds another layer to meet our best in class customer service,” said Marty Rosica, president, Hawks & Company. “Aligning with our vision for growing the company, this technology is key to building great training moments from anywhere, showing a live feed from customer sites, and allowing our team to share best practices in real-time.”

“XOEye’s technology has allowed our clients the ability to see and understand what is going on with their mechanical systems without stepping foot on the roof or in the mechanical room,” said Richard Bodwell, CEO and president, ISS Mechanical. “We are continually finding benefits for our clients and the company as we utilize the technology. One of the recent usages of the technology is our quality assurance program. Our field service supervisors are now taking time each week to review videos from service calls and they are able to survey more equipment in less time than physical visits would allow. If something does not look or sound right they can then go to that facility specifically.”

“Our use of XOEye’s technology increases the customer experience and helps demonstrate the value we bring as a professional organization,” said Jeff Smith, vice president of service operations, Brady Services. “The glasses are also used for remote support and to leverage the expertise of our technicians. The videos are also used later to train our technicians, dispatch, and sales teams.”

“XOEye’s smart glasses provide real time data, giving us the ability to provide real time solutions,” said Michael Brathwaite, executive vice president, BP Air Conditioning Corp. “In New York City, we are all about time. We now have the ability to pass correct information to our technicians and clients in a New York City minute.”

About Synergy Solution Group

Synergy Solution Group is a network of peers who share the same vision, drive, and passion for the commercial HVAC industry. Our mission is to help great HVAC contractors build connections and develop meaningful relationships for everyone within their organization. Synergy has a combined 47 years of association experience developing some of the HVAC industry’s best training. Learn more at synergysolutiongroup.com.

About XOEye Technologies

XOEye Technologies equips field technicians with wearable technology systems that capture and share the right information with the right people at the right time. XOEye Vision, the company’s cloud-based platform, helps to harness the power of real-time video, audio communication, and content sharing to unlock business opportunities and boost revenue, while also helping to bridge the skilled trades gap. To learn more, visit XOEye.com.

Media Contacts

XOEye Technologies: Amy Kovar - akovar(at)graypr.com - 615.497.1799

Synergy Solution Group: Allison Rodgers - allison(at)synergysolutiongroup.com - 708.990.8172