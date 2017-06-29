Priatek, the first company to offer performance-based digital signage, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with FremantleMedia North America. The licensing agreement will give Priatek U.S. rights to feature “Family Feud” and “The Price is Right” digital games in Priatek’s performance-based promotion kiosk.

“We are excited about pairing ‘Family Feud’ and ‘The Price is Right’ with America’s favorite prizes,” says Milind Bharvirkar, President of Priatek. “These legendary properties have entertained generations of people. It’s amazing how after decades, these game shows remain popular and relevant to all ages.”

Consumers will have a chance to win their favorite products and other prizes by playing “Family Feud” and “The Price is Right” digital games on Priatek’s patented in2win branded kiosks found in malls, big box retailers, hotels, arenas, airports and other high traffic locations.

“in2win is a fresh, innovative way to engage fans of ‘Family Feud’ and ‘The Price is Right’ with gameplay inspired by these two iconic game shows,” says Andrea Brent, Senior Vice President of Licensing & Franchise Management, FremantleMedia North America. “We believe both brands will be a big hit on this platform and are excited to offer this new consumer experience in partnership with Priatek.”

Priatek is the first performance-based promotion kiosk in the industry. Brands and sponsors advertise prize ads on sleek, high-definition screens. Consumers have the option to play a variety of games, including “The Price is Right” and “Family Feud,” to win their prize. Throughout the process, consumers answer survey questions, register and are awarded coupons and prizes. Consumers play at no charge and are guaranteed to win a prize or coupon every time they play.

About “The Price is Right”

THE PRICE IS RIGHT is hosted by Drew Carey. The show, which won the Daytime Emmy for outstanding game show in 2016, is produced by FremantleMedia North America. THE PRICE IS RIGHT is broadcast weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Mike Richards and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

About “Family Feud”

Since its premiere in 1976, Family Feud has remained one of television’s most popular and enduring game shows. Featuring two families who compete for cash and cars, contestants try to guess the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people surveyed. As host, Steve Harvey engages competing family members in hilarious repartee, and his honest reactions to their responses have brought a fresh sense of comedy to the show.

Fans are invited to follow Family Feud on Twitter @FamilyFeud, on YouTube at youtube.com/familyfeud, and on the web at http://www.familyfeud.com, where they can answer survey questions, find out about upcoming auditions and more.

Family Feud is produced by FremantleMedia North America, and is distributed by Debmar-Mercury. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are Executive Producers and Jim Roush is Executive in Charge of Production.

About FremantleMedia North America

FremantleMedia North America (FMNA) is the U.S. arm of global media giant FremantleMedia, which includes a distribution arm, FremantleMedia International, a digital and branded entertainment division and a kids & family entertainment business. As one of the world’s largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of TV brands in the world, FremantleMedia’s comprehensive global network has operations in 31 countries, creating over 10,000 hours of programming a year, rolling out more than 45 formats and managing over 350 individual titles. The company also distributes more than 20,000 hours of content in over 200 territories. For more information follow us @FMNATV and visit our Facebook page.

About Priatek

Priatek designs and manages custom prize promotions for local and national advertisers under its in2win brand. in2win provides advertisers with the ability to engage with qualified consumers through a network of touchscreen kiosks located in high-traffic locations. At in2win kiosks, consumers select promotions and always win a valuable prize or discount. Advertisers receive comprehensive data analytics that reveal key insights about the success of their promotion. in2win re-engages consumers through its mobile app, social media and email. in2win is revolutionizing the way brands attract, engage and sell products to consumers. For more information, go to http://www.priatek.com.