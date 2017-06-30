Intellitec Solutions to Host Microsoft Dynamics Webinar Series

Intellitec Solutions, based in Wilmington, DE, has announced their sixth annual Microsoft Dynamics Summer Webinar Series. Fueled by the success of past sessions, and the growing demand for online value added sessions for ERP software, Intellitec Solutions is anticipating upwards of 200 attendees.

This year’s webinars will feature an agenda that will showcase 3rd party solutions designed to work with Microsoft Dynamics SL and Microsoft Dynamics GP. Attendees will gain better insight into ways to make better use of their Microsoft Dynamics investment.

Businesses using or interested in learning more about Microsoft Dynamics can sign up for these webinars by contacting Intellitec solutions at 866-504-4357, or visiting the registration page.

About Intellitec Solutions

Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Microsoft CRM and Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of our solutions, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357

