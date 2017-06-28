Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) recently began construction at Garland High School including major renovations and additions to the high school campus, located off S. Garland Ave, between Avenue B and Avenue D.

Designed by Huckabee Architects, the single campus renovation consists of the addition and renovation of the fine arts areas, addition of a secure vestibule, replacement of mechanical systems, HVAC improvements, replacement of electrical, fire suppression system throughout, restroom upgrades in all gang restrooms, replacement of door hardware and leafs for ADA compliance, window replacement, security upgrades, roof repair, flooring replacement and paint in select areas.

This is the second project that AP is undertaking with the Garland Independent School District. AP is also currently performing major renovations and additions to Naaman Forest High School in Garland.

The project is currently scheduled for completion in August 2018.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction is a U.S.-based, privately held firm that is consistently ranked among the top 50 construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Founded in 1946, the company has built longstanding commitments to the regions in which it operates and is known nationally for its innovative and collaborative approaches within the building industry. Adolfson & Peterson Construction serves the education, multifamily, healthcare, commercial, municipal and senior living market segments from its offices in Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Garland ISD

Garland ISD is a school district that educates 57,000 students across 71 campuses. Garland ISD ranks as the fourth largest district in Dallas-Fort-worth and is among the 70-largest in America. The district spans the cities of Garland, Rowlett, and Sachse, yet maintains a small town feel. With a rich tradition of excellence, GISD boasts a diverse population that speaks more than 100 languages, as well as technology-driven campuses, magnet programs and approximately 200 Career and Technical Education courses.

About Huckabee

Huckabee Architects is a Texas based architect group that consists of a team of experts, each focused on a unique aspect of education. They stand beside their clients as they work towards a common goal: The success of all students. For more information, visit https://www.huckabee-inc.com/