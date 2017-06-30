CPAConnect Welcomes Six New Members in 2017

CPAConnect is a close group of practitioners who are committed to the principle of sharing with and learning from each other. We look forward to bringing these firms into that community and helping them improve through sharing.

CPAConnect, an alliance of CPAmerica International, has welcomed six new members in the past six months.

“We are excited to welcome these six new members to the CPAConnect community,” said Senior Member Services Manager at CPAmerica D'Yãn Davis. “CPAConnect is a close group of practitioners who are committed to the principle of sharing with and learning from each other. We look forward to bringing these firms into that community and helping them improve through sharing.”



Bourque & Associates, Inc., based in Irvine, Calif., joined CPAConnect in December 2016. This small to medium sized business and private client CPA firm offers exceptional tax planning, tax controversy / audits and tax compliance, business consulting, and business and personal accounting services.

Beta Solutions CPA, LLC, based in Reston, Va., joined CPAConnect in December 2016. This full-service accounting and business services firm provides high quality services to small businesses and individual taxpayers throughout Reston and the Greater Washington, DC Metro Area.

Dehner & Company CPAs, based in Harleysville, Pa., joined CPAConnect in December 2016. Founded in 1992, this CPA/Business advisory firm specializes in solving the tax and accounting needs of owner-operated business in the tri-state area.

Villela & Shilts, LLC, based in Ocala, Fla., joined CPAConnect in January 2017. This full-service CPA and Advisory firm provides hands-on experience, unique industry and service knowledge, and specializes in various niche and consulting services.

Jared G. Johnson, CPA, PLLC, based in Clemmons, N.C., joined CPAConnect in February 2017. Working primarily with small and medium-sized business, this firm helps clients who are facing multi-state compliance requirements, in addition to all the standard complexities of running a business, with an overall goal to help clients realize their financial goals.

North Bay CPA, based in Petaluma, Calif., joined CPAConnect in June 2017. This firm combines their knowledge of tax and accounting with extensive experience gained from working with hundreds of businesses and individuals, offering services in tax planning and preparation, CFO/Controller for hire services, estates and trusts, management and business consulting, and accounting services.

CPAConnect has nearly 175 members and is comprised of select accounting firms ranging from sole practitioners to multi-partner CPA firms nationwide. Members share knowledge and information through discussion lists, conference calls, an online sharing library, an annual CPAConnect conference and other conferences with CPAmerica members. CPAConnect member firms have unique access to quality national resources and expanded service capability through their local CPAmerica sponsor firm.

About CPAmerica International:

CPAmerica International is an accounting association of independent CPA firms that provides practice management support, continuing education, marketing, online services and other programs for the improvement of its member firms. As a member of Crowe Horwath International, the association expands to more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 international countries, ranks in the Top 10 accounting networks worldwide and in North America, and has a combined firm revenue of more than $3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica on LinkedIn and Twitter.