Jerry Rhoads, a married father, grandfather, and great-grandfather inspired to reimagine George Orwell’s “1984” for a modern audience, has completed his new book “2084 Americania”: a thought-provoking treatise on the potential devolution of American values in the wake of current events.

Peace on Earth and goodwill to men. 1984’s INGSOC was the prediction of George Orwell of how the Brotherhood and Big Brother created a culture of fear and mind torture to control the social actions of the Otherhood. The prediction of a negative utopia to emerge in 1984 passed in the real world of America and returns as socialism evolved into totalitarianism in 2184.

However, by 2084, after years of being attacked by robots and drones from another galaxy, disabling the world’s grid systems, which triggers worldwide patriotism with coexistence of peace. Overriding the current culture of violence and world conflict, the evolution of political systems focuses on peace as the world is threatened by attacks from outer space. The use of quantum physics enables the world to create a vehicle for time travel and human transference which explains how the genome emulates the structure of the atom and the Universe. And how the Black Hole is dissipating humanity, while the White Hole, incarnating the Cosmos, must be saved before all life and Earth is consumed by the Black Hole.

Alec Carter Stevens becomes the president of the Americas in 2081. By representing his grandfather’s, father’s American Enterprise Party, during the campaign of the 2080’s he is able to unseat the Sander’s Socialists party. He is then instrumental in defusing the outer space threat from the attacking planet, Medroma, and forming a one world government (Americana) with it seven continental states.. But with political turmoil continuing in the seven continental regions, the Socialists gains control once again. And in 2184, with the forming of Americania AMSOC, the world is controlled by the Grand Marshal, the Pope, and one religion, one capitol, one Bible, one language, and an army of peacekeepers controlling the twelve districts.

The capitol is in Sunyani, where the governing Few are located. Under an edict, the Many (the masses) were embedded with brain chips that control behavior and modifies any aberrant actions against AMSOC (Americania Socialism) and the policies of the Fatherland. The Queen Robot, discovered in Medroma, becomes a source of the answer to how the gravitational pull of the Black Hole created the Earth that exerts an ever-increasing magnetic field, causing a decline in world population. Thus, accelerating the need to control the gravitational consumption by the Black Hole (Satan) using the power of the incarnate spirit of the White Hole (Jesus son of God).

Jerry Rhoads's potent tale extends the dire warnings of Orwell's "1984" to encompass current and possible future threats to freedom.

