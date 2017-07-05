The Entrepreneur’s Source® Continues Rapid Franchise System Growth

The Entrepreneur's Source As our system grows, our individual franchise coaches will grow, too – reaping the rewards as more aspiring entrepreneurs choose a The Entrepreneur’s Source® coach to help them with the all-too-critical due diligence process. - Tom Holloran

The Entrepreneur’s Source®, the nation’s leading franchise coaching network, recently announced that the company is on pace for another record-setting year in 2017. After an increase in average franchise revenue of 104% from 2014 to 2016, The Entrepreneur’s Source® has added 24 new franchise coaches since January 1, 2017, growing its thriving franchise system to 144 franchise coaches from coast to coast, and expects to continue this rapid growth trend through the end of the year.

The TES Regional Developer Group, comprised of eleven talented franchise executives who assist the Franchisor in the success of its Franchisees. Tom Holloran, an Arizona-based Regional Developer for The Entrepreneur’s Source®, believes the rapid franchise system growth will help the entire system prosper.

“Adding new franchise coaches to the TES family helps us increase brand awareness and expand our national footprint,” said Holloran. “This helps each of our franchise coaches as more and more disenchanted American workers become familiar with The Entrepreneur’s Source® and what our coaches can do to help them create a better future for themselves and their family. So, as our system grows, our individual franchise coaches will grow, too – reaping the rewards as more aspiring entrepreneurs choose a The Entrepreneur’s Source® coach to help them with the all-too-critical due diligence process.”

Terry Powell, Visionary Founder of The Entrepreneur’s Source®, agrees, saying there is no shortage of opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming a franchise coach with The Entrepreneur’s Source®.

“With disenchantment growing every day among American workers, there has never been a better time to become a franchise coach with The Entrepreneur’s Source, the recognized leader in matching motivated people on the benefits of outstanding franchise opportunities,” says Powell. “Our coaches play a vital role in education, awareness and discovery in helping great people escape from the expiration dates of their current job, to finding viable franchise options which can offer them increased income potential, as well as greater flexibility.”

Terry Powell, The Entrepreneur’s Source® Regional Developer team, and everyone else at The Entrepreneur’s Source® would like to extend a warm welcome to the newest members of The Entrepreneur’s Source® franchise family, including:



John H. – former healthcare administrator.

Bill P. – 30-year Air Force veteran.

Brenda R. – formerly in Consumer-Packaged Goods sales.

John B. – background in communications industry sales.

Kenneth D. – 10 years as an automotive specialty franchise owner.

Barbara and Ken W. – Ken is a retired school teacher, Barbara has a background in corporate accounting.

Michelle M. – has administered family business.

Todd W. – marketing executive with Hollywood studio.

Poco B. and Nydia R. – International business.

Mitch E. – Engineering sales background.

Maury P. – former franchise owner.

Chris G. – former CEO of construction company.

Neil P. – background in software sales.

Mark and Cindy B. – former franchise owners.

Glenn van R. – former financial market trader for 30 years.

Anthony U. – background in financials for aerospace industry.

Joe G. – former banker.

Mike K. – former food service franchisee.

Brian G. – 37-year career with national business solution group.

Jim V. – business professional.

Greg F. – formerly management with national truck manufacturing company.

For more information on The Entrepreneur’s Source® franchise opportunity and becoming a TES coach, please visit http://www.coachingisbooming.com/blog.

