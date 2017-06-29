Our Personify360 upgrade was completed on time and on budget and it was the smoothest transition we’ve ever experienced.

Personify, the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed, reported a record number of completed client upgrades and new implementations in the first half of 2017. Personify’s improved Client Success Model, combined with Personify’s record sales growth in 2016 led to the strong results.

Under Personify’s new Client Success Model, project implementations leverage a best practices mix of agile methodology with the PMI-level project management that has reduced the overall cost and time to upgrade or implement Personify360 by as much as 75%. In addition, Personify reported that total costs for 90% of client projects during the past 12 months came within 10% of the initial estimate provided to clients.

“Two years ago, Personify’s client services team committed itself to transforming the services business to prove to our clients that we not only understand their core business needs, but that we also stand by our commitment to complete on-time, on-budget projects,” said Sarah Schmall, Personify Vice President of Client Success. “We continue to relentlessly analyze every type of project. As a result, we have re-vamped our project methodology and committed to communicating more openly with our clients throughout each step of the process. This, combined with a highly experienced and knowledgeable team, has created an environment of success and resulted in numerous on time and on budget projects with a high level of client satisfaction,” Schmall continued.

“Our Personify360 upgrade was completed on time and on budget and it was the smoothest transition we’ve ever experienced,” said Dana T. Atkins, President & CEO of the Military Officer’s Association of America, one of three Personify360 clients to successfully complete their upgrade or implementation projects to the most recent version of Personify360 within the same week.



American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) represents more than 9,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons and uses Personify360 to support its members' ability to practice their specialty through education, research and advocacy. Together, AAOMS and Personify completed their goal of replacing their previous registration platform with Personify360 in a short five month timeframe, right on time to open registration for their annual meeting.

Military Officer’s Association of America, the nation's largest and most influential association of military officers, completed an upgrade to Personify360 7.6.1 in only four months- on time and on budget.

YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities, the third largest YMCA in the United States, manages more than 50,000 programs and receives over 1.5M orders each year using Personify360. They completed a successful upgrade to Personify360 7.6.1 in only five months, including a brand new eBusiness site leveraging Personify360’s responsive controls.

Personify continues to invest in providing the next generation tools needed by constituent-focused organizations and remains committed to the success of its clients. Earlier this year, Personify announced the availability of PersonifyGO, the industry’s most modern user interface, followed by the announcement of a new partnership with YMCA of Central Ohio to solidify their growing footprint in the health and wellness market.

