Portfolio Management is the application of management activities to a collection of programs, projects and/or operations to achieve strategic business objectives. Federal portfolio management is a methodology used by the CIOs of U.S. government agencies and contractors to manage their organizations’ IT projects, resources and investments in an effort to maximize resources, minimize costs, deliver on objectives, reduce redundancy and enable better decision making. A portfolio is a useful way to organize and manage a collection of items that are somehow connected.

As the Portfolio Management Professional PfMP® certification is the most elite PMI® qualification, credential holders will gain a distinct advantage in employment and promotional opportunities over their peers and this course is ideally suited for current program, project, and portfolio managers, along with VPs/AVPs, PMO Directors/PMO consultants in the Washington D.C. region.

This course is ideal for executives and managers in Government and for Government Contractors who will be involved with implementation, governance, and/or management with the newly introduced Program Management Improvement and Accountability Act (PMIAA).

The target groups of the Portfolio Management Professional PfMP® Certification are:



Senior project leaders who are helping their organization with project investment decisions and PMO leaders who are managing large quantities and pools of resources and wish to move into the driver seat.

Financial, marketing and operational executives who work closely with project managers in their organization and who are in a position to influence and contribute to the strategy implementation process.

Up and coming project professionals who are ready to take the next leap into mid- to upper-level management in their organization.

This course will incorporate content mindful that the U.S. House of Representatives approved S.1550, the Program Management Improvement and Accountability Act (PMIAA), which will enhance accountability and best practices in project and program management throughout the federal government. PMO Advisory is launching a set of courses for individuals and organizations to meet the compliance standards of the Program Management Improvement and Accountability Act (PMIAA).

