Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Laboratory (BLI) today announced the winners of its prestigious Pick awards for the Summer 2017 season, with Canon, KYOCERA, Ricoh, RISO, and Toshiba earning praise for their outstanding products. These awards, presented twice annually, acknowledge the hardware and software offerings that measure up as the best in their respective categories throughout rigorous lab testing during the previous six months. Unique in the industry, the comprehensive tests assess a wide range of the most important features and performance factors for buyers.

BLI’s Summer 2017 Copier MFP and Digital Duplicator Picks go to the following top performers*:

Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE C3520i

Outstanding 20-ppm Color Copier MFP

Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE C3525i

Outstanding 25-ppm Color Copier MFP

Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE C3530i

Outstanding 30-ppm Color Copier MFP

Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5560i

Outstanding 60-ppm Color Copier MFP

Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE C7580i

Outstanding 70- to 80-ppm Color Copier MFP

Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4535i

Outstanding 35-ppm Copier MFP

KYOCERA TASKalfa 2552ci

Outstanding 25-ppm Color Copier MFP

KYOCERA TASKalfa 3552ci

Outstanding 35-ppm Color Copier MFP

KYOCERA TASKalfa 4052ci

Outstanding 40-ppm Color Copier MFP

KYOCERA TASKalfa 5052ci

Outstanding 50-ppm Color Copier MFP

KYOCERA TASKalfa 7052ci

Outstanding 65- to 70-ppm Color Copier MFP

KYOCERA TASKalfa 8052ci

Outstanding 70- to 80-ppm Color Copier MFP

(All KYOCERA models also sold under the Copystar brand name)

Ricoh MP 2555 Series

Outstanding 25-ppm Copier MFP

(Also sold under the Savin and Lanier brand names)

RISO SF5130

Outstanding Digital Duplicator

Toshiba e-STUDIO4508A

Outstanding 45-ppm Copier MFP



Not all products are sold in all regions.

Canon Winners Triumph with Productivity-Enhancing Features and Exceptional Reliability

“Each of Canon’s Summer 2017 Pick winners exhibited outstanding reliability,” said Joe Ellerman, U.S. Manager of Lab Operations for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “When one also considers the ease in which jobs can be programmed from the devices’ drivers and fully customizable control panel, as well as convenience- and productivity-enhancing features, uptime and efficiency in users’ workspaces will be maximized on a routine basis.”

KYOCERA Earns Accolades for Reliability and Value Propositions

“KYOCERA’s Summer 2017 Pick winners proved to be true workhorses, with exceptional reliability,” said George Mikolay, Associate Director of A3/Production for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “On top of that, the devices have robust feature sets, very good usability, and seamless integration with business software and applications, all at lower than average price points, making them a strong value proposition.”

Ricoh Wins with Uptime and Fast Print and Scan Speeds

“Customers can expect minimal downtime with the MP 2555 Series,” said Ellerman. “Its flawless performance during BLI’s durability test, higher than average maximum paper capacity, and straightforward maintenance procedures contribute to significantly less downtime. Add fast scan and first-print speeds, and you have a workhorse device that users can rely on to get the job done quickly and efficiently.”

RISO Proves to be Ultra Reliable and an Excellent Value

“The RISO SF5130 is lightning fast and ultra-reliable,” said Mikolay. “The device also offers supplies and ink costs per page that are among the lowest of duplicators tested to date.”

Toshiba Touted for Reliability and Usability

“The Toshiba e-STUDIO4508A offers excellent reliability, as well as a feature set that is designed to enhance end-user productivity,” said Mikolay. “Users can program and access driver profiles to streamline frequently recurring print chores, while one-touch templates and the Simple Scan and Simple Copy menus make scan and copy job configuration a cinch.”

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that’s ever evolving, we change with it.

About Buyers Lab Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab’s Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

