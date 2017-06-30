Bart Stupak, Esq., an attorney and former state trooper who served Michigan’s First District in the US Congress for nearly two decades, has completed his new book “For All Americans: The Dramatic Story behind the Stupak Amendment and the Historic Passage of Obamacare”: a fascinating story bringing the daily realities of Congress to life and the courage of a small group of legislators who put country over party in their mission to ensure that no more Americans died for lack of access to health care.

“This book is not an autobiography. This book explains, in depth, the strategic, political, and moral issues surrounding final passage of the Affordable Care Act. Although the Affordable Care Act is commonly referred to as Obamacare, it is much more than one person, one president, one member of Congress, and much greater than the political and ideological groups that supported or opposed its passage.

"My story accurately reflects how, in this great country, the leadership and dedication of a few individuals resulted in meaningful legislation for all Americans. In this book, I demonstrate how dedicated and committed public servants rose above bitterly divided political parties, powerful lobbyists, and fervent members of frenzied and extremely polarized activist groups.”

-Congressman Bart Stupak, Esq.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bart Stupak’s engrossing and true political drama gives readers a thrilling and sometimes startling glimpse of the inner workings of Congress and the ideals, negotiating tactics, day-to-day operations, and partisan politics involved in the enactment of legislation in America.

Bart Stupak, a nine-term Democratic congressman from Michigan’s First District, brought two unshakable principles with him to Capitol Hill in 1992: a firm belief in the sanctity of life, and the conviction that health care was a right for all Americans and not a privilege for the fortunate few. Studies indicating that 45,000 Americans died needlessly every year for lack of access to health care inspired Congressman Stupak’s tireless efforts, often at great personal cost, to pass lifesaving legislation while remaining true to his right-to-life principles.

This book is a fascinating front-row seat to the inner workings and behind-the-scenes dealmaking in the US House of Representatives, and a first-person account of the collaboration between President Obama and Bart Stupak’s small but dedicated team of legislators to achieve the historic passage of the Affordable Care Act for all Americans.

