Intellitec Solutions Selected as Top 100 Value Added Resellers

Intellitec Solutions has been named to the Bob Scott’s Insights Top 100 VARs for 2017. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of Bob Scott’s Insights. “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.” The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.bobscottsinsights.com.

Rick Sommer, president of Intellitec Solutions, credits the award to interest in cloud based ERP solutions that Intellitec provides. “We are pleased to again receive this recognition. We have seen a great deal of growth in our Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics practice – especially with the roll out of Dynamics 365 as well as clients looking to move traditional Dynamics licenses to an Azure hosted environment”, said Sommer, referring to Intellitec Solutions cloud focus. “Being cited by Bob Scott’s Insights is validation we are achieving our mission of being a Trusted Cloud ERP Advisor.”

The Top VAR 100 award is given annually to Value Added Resellers of established mid-market accounting solutions that have distinguished themselves through their performance.

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for over 18 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter and website since 2009.

About Intellitec Solutions

Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Microsoft CRM and Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions’ team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of Intacct, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357

