Download "Mastering Analytics: How to benefit from big data and network complexity" Analyst Report Wireless Networks are about to become smarter and more efficient, and at the center of that transformation is analytics.

Operators finally have the tools they need to optimize their networks in real time and, in doing so, to increase the efficiency of network resources and improve subscribers’ QoE.

To do so, they need to gain a deeper understanding of how their networks work, e.g., of how performance and QoE depends on application, time/location, network condition – and how these factors interact, and how performance issues can be mapped to specific network elements and resolved.

Monica Paolini of Senza Fili spoke with experts in the analytics field for their views on how analytics can make wireless networks smarter, how analytics can leverage ML and AI to do so, and why this is happening now including experts from EXFO, InfoVista, Empirix, and Intel.

The report, entitled “Mastering Analytics: How to benefit from big data and network complexity” discusses the findings on this topic, and explores how operators can use analytics to understand how their networks work and to optimize utilization and performance. In particular she will look at the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the transition from an analytics approach based on historical data to a real-time, end-to-end, QoE-based approach, and eventually to a predictive framework.

Download this report to learn about the implications of mastering analytics including:



Analytics expanding the scope optimization

Machine learning and AI allowing us to find out things we do not know

Network complexity making analytics worth the effort

Learning requires work – and learning to fail is part of it

Cultural shift is likely to be the biggest challenge to quick rollouts of analytics

Operators are now convinced of the necessity of analytics and strong optimization

