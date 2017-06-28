Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, announces the winners of its coveted Summer 2017 Pick and Outstanding Achievement awards in the scanner category, with the honors going to standout devices and technologies from Canon, HP, Kodak Alaris, and Visioneer. Awarded twice annually, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in BLI’s extensive suite of lab tests in the previous six months, while BLI’s Outstanding Achievement awards recognize products that stand out for a breakthrough in technology, a unique feature, or other noteworthy innovation.

BLI’s Summer 2017 awards in the scanner category go to the following exceptional devices:

Canon imageFORMULA ScanFront 400

Outstanding Workgroup Scanner

HP ScanJet Enterprise Flow 7000 s3 Sheet-feed Scanner

Outstanding Departmental Scanner

Kodak i3500 from Kodak Alaris

Outstanding Light-Production Scanner

Visioneer Active Reversing Rollers Technology

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation

Canon Brings Tablet-Style Ease of Use to Workgroup Scanning

Unsurpassed usability helped the Canon imageFORMULA ScanFront 400 take top honors in its class for this Picks period. The device sports a tablet-style 10.1-inch color touchscreen, and administrators can configure a number of one-touch buttons and deploy as many as 100 of them on the device’s control panel so users can quickly and easily execute frequently recurring scanning chores. “With its stellar ease of use and flexible integration with uniFLOW and other business software, the Canon imageFORMULA ScanFront 400 is a very good choice for distributed scanning environments where the knowledge workers who need to capture documents are spread across different branches and office locations,” said Jamie Bsales, Director of Software Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “With a fleet of ScanFront 400 devices, businesses such as banks, law offices, insurance agencies, and healthcare providers can scan all of their important documents remotely to a central destination where they can be processed, stored, shared, and even integrated into automated workflows.”

HP Offers Standout Software Bundle and OCR Abilities

The HP ScanJet Enterprise Flow 7000 s3 impressed BLI’s analysts and technicians thanks in large part to its superior OCR (optical character recognition) results to ensure fewer processing problems downstream, best-of-breed software bundle (featuring utilities from Kofax, Nuance, and I.R.I.S.), and native scan-to-cloud capability to let users easily store and share documents via leading cloud services. “Ease of use, very good image quality, and flawless reliability during BLI’s 37,500-page test also helped the HP win the Pick award in its segment,” noted BLI’s Bsales. “These strengths and others make it an excellent choice for businesses that want to turn paper documents into actionable information, automate business processes, and reduce the amount of time workers spend searching for documents.”

Perfect Reliability and Low TCO Put Kodak Alaris on Top

For higher-volume scan environments, reliability and low total cost per scan are key. The i3500, from Kodak Alaris Information Management, delivers those along with a wealth of advanced features to streamline capture tasks for scan operators and ensure the best results. “The scanner performed very well in BLI’s battery of tests, delivering a flawless performance during BLI’s rigorous five-day, 125,000-scan durability test,” noted Joe Ellerman, U.S. Manager of Lab Operations for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “And the unit offers flexible media handling, as well as a total cost of ownership that’s less than half the average for devices in its class that BLI has tested.”

Visioneer Devises a Better Way to Pick Paper

“When engineering a document scanner, there’s a tradeoff between speed and reliability. The image sensors and processors can handle greater throughput, but feeding pages through at ever-faster rates taxes the mechanical limits of the feed system,” explained BLI’s Bsales. “Manufacturers have designed ingenious ways to pick and feed single sheets quickly, and one of the most innovative solutions BLI technicians have seen is Visioneer’s Active Reversing Rollers.” Tested in the company’s Patriot H60 and H80 scanners, the design has two sets of rollers that are being driven independently by two separate motors, rather than using friction or spring-loaded mechanisms to separate pages. This means the devices can be more precise when feeding pages. Indeed, over the course of scanning 100,000 pages in BLI’s rigorous reliability tests, the tested devices had but one misfeed between them.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that’s ever evolving, we change with it.

About Buyers Lab Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab’s Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

About Buyers Lab Outstanding Achievement Awards

Buyers Lab Outstanding Achievement awards acknowledge products or capabilities that stand out for attributes such as innovation, usefulness, or value.

Contact

Deanna Flanick

+1 973-797-2100

deanna.flanick(at)keypointintelligence(dot)com