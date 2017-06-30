It was once quite common for the public to frown upon an individual having any sort of plastic or reconstructive surgery done unless for dire medical reasons. Celebrities used to dread getting asked on the red carpet if they had any work done. There was a definite stigma to undertaking any sort of reconstructive or cosmetic surgery done upon oneself, leaving those who had undergone such procedures to stay silent upon the issue. However, the tables are definitely turning to an astonishing degree. Cosmetic medical professionals, such as Dr. John R. Burroughs of Colorado Springs, openly acknowledge that there has been a great surge in the popularity of plastic surgery for a number of reasons.

The numbers speak for themselves. The total number of surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures increased 2% from 2014 to 2015, coming in at 15.9 million procedures. (1) This number then increased again in 2016, totaling more than 17 million procedures. Business is definitely booming and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. It's expected that the global cosmetic surgery market will grown to $12 billion by 2022. (2) Part of this ongoing trend is that men are increasingly likely to have work done. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that men accounted for more than 40% of aesthetic breast reduction surgeries in the United States in 2015. (3) Of course, experienced aesthetic plastic surgeons, such as Dr. John R. Burroughs of Colorado Springs, know that there are some valid reasons for the increasing popularity of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

One reason for the upswing in popularity is due to the technical innovations that have occurred over the last ten to twenty years. Procedures that were once very invasive and intensive have become non-invasive and commonplace due to better technology. It's quite routine for a patient to have some work done on their lunch hour and then return to work, which is a far cry from needing to recover for a few days under medical observation. Experienced plastic surgeons, such as Dr. John R. Burroughs, now have access to new treatments and technology, such as ThermiVa, Radio Frequency Assisted Lipolysis (RFAL), and Fractora, in treating their patients. These new treatments allow for many procedures to be non-invasive and to be done within the comfortable atmosphere of a medical office or spa instead of in a hospital operating room. Another benefit of better technology and non-invasive procedures is a drastic reduction in downtime. People are much more likely to have work done as many procedures no longer interfere with their daily activities.

A specific point in where the stigma of having cosmetic or reconstructive plastic surgery began to turn was the introduction of Botox in 2002. (4) Celebrities getting the treatment could be coy in interviews and say that they didn't go under the knife. However, Botox became rapidly popular with professional women who were looking for a non-invasive, cost-effective way to look younger by smoothing out unsightly wrinkles. Within a few short years of its introduction, Botox parties became a regular event throughout the United States. Of course, licensed oculofacial plastic surgeons, such as Dr. John R. Burroughs, recommend that any Botox injections be carried out by a medical professional in a medical facility. Another reason for the increasing popularity of plastic surgery is that popular culture and entertainment are much more sympathetic to its practice. TV shows like Extreme Makeover and Nip/Tuck have shown the positive effects of having procedures done. The increasing exposure to the benefits of cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery has led to a marked increase in all age groups seeking out such treatments. In fact, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports that the number of individuals of the age 65 and over getting facelifts and cosmetic eyelid surgeries has more than doubled over the last twenty years. (5)

Dr. John R. Burroughs of Colorado Springs notes, "It's quite refreshing to see the stigma once associated with reconstructive or cosmetic plastic surgery fade away. As an oculofacial plastic surgeon specialist, I routinely help individuals recover from the ravaging effects of eye or eyelid cancers. There's nothing wrong in having a procedure done to make oneself look better of feel more confident. The surge in popularity in such procedures over the last two decades are due to a number of factors, such as better technology, less downtime after treatment, and an increasing acceptance by the public in general. In fact, the better technology and an increase in the amount of non-invasive procedures has led to a reduction in cost, which is also helping fuel the ongoing upswing in popularity. More and more people are now making the decision to look their best, which is often achieved through cosmetic plastic surgery. This is readily seen by older individuals who have decided that they don't want an excessive amount of loose and wrinkled skin and are doing something about it. I've heard from many colleagues that they're seeing a lot more patients who have undergone massive weight loss and now wish for cosmetic surgery to remove the excess skin. As treatments like gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy become more popular, the need for cosmetic procedures to deal with the resulting loose skin will only continue to grow. Lastly, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery has become more popular due to many professionals wishing to look as healthy and youthful as possible. Our appearance is an important factor in our work and in social interactions, so it's very common for corporate professionals to have work done so as to look their very best." (6)

Overall, the stigma associated with reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery has really decreased over the last two decades. Licensed aesthetic plastic surgeons, such as Dr. John R. Burroughs, have seen a marked increase in the popularity of such procedures and for a number of reasons. Technological innovations have led to new treatments, as well as making previously invasive procedures become non-invasive. As a consequence, both cost and the downtime associated with getting plastic surgery have decreased. Such innovations have gone hand-in-hand with a shift in public attitude as more and more people now accept having plastic surgery done for both cosmetic and reconstructive reasons. The most telling feature of this new popularity is that getting a procedure done now is often as simple as visiting a clinic or medical spa during the lunch hour and then resuming the day's normal activities.

