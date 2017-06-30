“The Devil Fell in Love with Her”: a potent story about an extraordinary young woman fighting against the lure of Satan to save not only herself but others in many ways. “The Devil Fell in Love with Her” is the creation of published authors KJ Johnny Williams and Anaiyah "A-1" Williams, a father-daughter team from Compton, California who are active in trying to enhance the lives of those in their community.

A young girl by the name of Isabelle, one who seeks after the Lord’s own heart spiritually, takes on Satan the devil. Isabelle is a warrior for the Lord. Her tongue is sharper than a two-edged sword, her mind is wiser than a serpent, while her appearance is humble as a dove. Her mission is not to try and take over the world but to try and save it.

By the lust of the flesh and the temptations of the devil, her battle becomes very difficult. But she doesn’t pray for GOD to lighten her battle. She prays for the strength to overcome it. Isabelle not only saves people spiritually, but also physically, with her amazing inventions.

In these times, there is only one ruler of the world. There are no dividing countries. The people are all one, and the world takes order from a place high in the heavens. The most beautiful place on Earth, ran by the evilest man who has ever lived. This place is called the City of Cherub.

