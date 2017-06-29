Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, announces the winners of its coveted Summer 2017 Pick awards in the color printer and printer MFP categories, with the honors going to exceptional devices from Brother, Canon, Dell, and Xerox. Awarded twice annually, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in BLI’s extensive suite of lab tests in the previous six months.

BLI’s Summer 2017 Picks go to the following exceptional printers and printer MFPs*:

Brother HL-L9310CDW

Outstanding Color Printer for SMBs

Canon Color imageCLASS LBP712Cdn

Outstanding Color Printer for Large Workgroups

Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE C255iF

Outstanding Color Multifunction Printer for SMBs

Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE C355iF

Outstanding Color Multifunction Printer for Large Workgroups

Dell Color Smart Multifunction Printer S3845cdn

Outstanding Color Multifunction Printer for Mid-size Workgroups

Dell Color Smart Printer S3840cdn

Outstanding Color Printer for Mid-size Workgroups

Xerox VersaLink C400 Series

Outstanding Color Printer for Mid-size Workgroups

Xerox VersaLink C405 Series

Outstanding Color Multifunction Printer for Mid-size Workgroups

Xerox WorkCentre 6515 Series

Outstanding Color Multifunction Printer for Small Workgroups



Not all products are sold in all regions.

Brother Provides Brilliant Color Output and Tremendous Value

The Brother HL-L9310CDW offers the right mix of features, performance, and value for small and medium-sized businesses. “We were impressed by the Brother HL-L9310CDW’s vibrant color output, which is ideal for internal documents, client communications or marketing materials,” said Tony Maceri, Senior Test Technician for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “The touchscreen greatly simplifies walk-up printing, while robust mobile and cloud support keeps workers productive. And businesses get all of this for a lower-than-average total cost of ownership.”

Canon Offers High-Quality Color and Peak Performance for Busy Workgroups

Canon’s excellent color printers and MFPs surpassed the competition, with three of its devices taking home Pick awards. “Canon offers a range of award-winning color models for teams of all sizes,” said Marlene Orr, Director of Printer/MFP Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “The imageRUNNER ADVANCE C355iF and C255iF provide high-level functionality in a compact footprint. And, thanks to a large, highly intuitive, smartphone-style interface, both promise to keep workers productive. For those that need only printing, the Color imageCLASS LBP712Cdn is robust choice, with fast speeds, flexible mobile support, and high-quality output.”

Dell Shines in the Mid-Size Workgroup Category

Dell won two awards in the mid-size workgroup color category this season. “Both the Color Smart Multifunction Printer S3845cdn and the Color Smart Printer S3840cdn offer key functionality for a low total cost of ownership,” said Orr. “Their intuitive touchscreen interfaces make programming jobs simple, while a wide range of mobile support means workers can print from anywhere. And the ability to print from or scan to Microsoft SharePoint On-Premises right from the control panel adds even greater flexibility.”

Xerox Devices Win with Intuitive Design and Modern Functionality

Xerox took home three Picks for their outstanding color printers and MFPs. “The Xerox VersaLink C400 Series and C405 Series bring ConnectKey technology to the desktop to streamline workflows and add functionality, while the Xerox WorkCentre 6515 Series provides small workgroups an affordable option with an intuitive design,” said Maceri. “All three provide high-quality output, whether in black, color, print, or copy mode, and robust mobile support increases their value proposition even further.”

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that’s ever evolving, we change with it.

About Buyers Lab Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards, as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab’s Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

