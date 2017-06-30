Alight Analytics Launches Marketing Analytics Academy

James Hart

jhart(at)alightanalytics.com

Alight Analytics announces the public launch of Marketing Analytics Academy, its professional training program for data-driven marketers.

The registration window has just opened for the first season of Marketing Analytics Academy, which begins Aug. 1 with a curriculum based on Tableau, the leading software for visual analytics.

Marketers can get more information and sign up for Marketing Analytics Academy at http://www.alightanalytics.com/tableau-for-marketers/.

Over the course of 10 online sessions, Marketing Analytics Academy will teach marketing professionals how to report and analyze their campaigns’ performance -- a responsibility that has assumed even greater importance in today’s digital-driven media environment.

Participants will learn to use industry-leading tools such as Google Analytics and Tableau, which can be used to create informative, visually striking dashboards and reports.

In fact, Alight is one of the only providers of Tableau training specifically for marketers.

“We’re addressing a huge demand in the marketplace,” said Matt Hertig, Alight’s CEO and co-founder. “Companies need marketers who ‘speak data’ fluently and who’ve mastered solutions like Tableau. And unfortunately, that skill set can be tough to find.”

Alight Analytics, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, helps advertising agencies and Fortune 500 brands manage and measure their marketing data, so they can tell which messages are really driving sales.

Alight Analytics already offers a version of Marketing Analytics Academy to its existing clients. But the new program is open to anyone, even if they aren’t currently an Alight client.

“Each session of Marketing Analytics Academy is going to be led by one of Alight’s experts,” said Michelle Jacobs, Alight’s co-founder, COO and CMO. “Our training isn’t theoretical. We’re sharing the same best practices we use with our own real-world clients. We want to equip other marketers so they can truly thrive in a data-first world.”

ABOUT ALIGHT ANALYTICS

Alight Analytics® is a full-service provider of powerful, actionable marketing analytics to advertising agencies and brands around the world through its ChannelMix®, Insight Group™ and Marketing Analytics Academy™ solutions.

ChannelMix, the world’s first marketing data management platform, eliminates cumbersome data gathering by combining online data, offline data, sales data and custom data sources together systematically for a single source of truth, reducing the hours marketers spend each day prepping data for reporting. As a pioneer in the space, Alight has been helping marketers end the “Data Death March™” since 2007.

ChannelMix, a Google Approved Technology, offers pre-built connections to many of the 3000+ existing marketing tools and systems. Plus, it can accommodate custom connections to any outliers, Excel files or proprietary systems. Alight does all the heavy lifting, including setting up the connections, building aggregated views, monitoring, data hygiene and ongoing management of the data, a unique service among competitors. Agencies and brands can access their cleansed, consolidated data using any business intelligence tool, such as Tableau Software, BIME, DOMO, Microsoft BI, Qlik and SAS. Insight Group offers expert professional services consulting and training in the field of marketing analytics. Insight Group’s consultants help brands and agencies implement the same successful strategies that Alight has employed with its own clients. Marketing Analytics Academy, a professional training program, teaches marketers the skills they need to succeed in data-driven marketing.

For more information, visit http://www.alightanalytics.com.