Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, announces the winners of its coveted Summer 2017 Pick awards in the monochrome printer and printer MFP categories, with the honors going to stellar devices from Canon, Kyocera, Ricoh, and Xerox. Awarded twice annually, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in BLI’s extensive suite of lab tests in the previous six months.

BLI’s Summer 2017 Picks go to the following exceptional printers and printer MFPs*:

Canon imageCLASS LBP312dn

Outstanding Printer for Small Workgroups

Canon imageCLASS MF410 Series

Outstanding Multifunction Printer for Small Workgroups

KYOCERA ECOSYS P3055dn

Outstanding Printer for Large Workgroups

Ricoh MP 402SPF

Outstanding Multifunction Printer for Mid-Size Workgroups

Ricoh MP 501SPF

Outstanding Multifunction Printer for Large Workgroups

Ricoh MP 601SPF

Outstanding Departmental Multifunction Printer

Ricoh SP 5310DN

Outstanding Departmental Printer

(All Ricoh models also sold under the Savin and Lanier brands)

Xerox VersaLink B400 Series

Outstanding Printer for Mid-Size Workgroups



Not all products are sold in all regions.

Canon Shines in the Small Workgroup Category

Two of Canon’s entry-level devices were awarded Picks for their strong performance in testing. “The imageCLASS LBP312dn printer and imageCLASS MF410 Series MFPs are ideal for small workgroups,” said Marlene Orr, Director of Printer/MFP Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “Built for the modern office, they include robust mobile support to keep workers productive, even while away from their PCs. And the straightforward design, with simple operation at the panel or the desktop, boosts worker efficiency further.”

Kyocera Workhorse Keeps Offices Productive Without Breaking the Bank

Kyocera was recognized as an outstanding performer in the large workgroup category. “Robust and reliable, the KYOCERA ECOSYS P3055dn is easy to use and gave an exceptional overall performance,” said Tony Maceri, Senior Test Technician for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “And as we’ve come to expect from Kyocera mono devices, the cost of ownership is among the best in its class.”

Ricoh Sweeps the Mid- to High-Volume Monochrome Categories

No vendor stood out more in the monochrome printer category this test season than Ricoh, taking home a whopping four Pick awards in three different categories. “Ricoh offers an unbeatable value for mid- to high-volume environments,” said Orr. “All four winning monochrome models promise maximum uptime for significantly lower than average total costs of ownership. The MP 402SPF, MP 501SPF and MP 601SPF include Ricoh’s highly intuitive Smart Operation Panel, which features a large, Android-style display with the ability to download a wide range of Ricoh’s smart apps to streamline workflow and add functionality. And the SP 5310DN offers fast speeds and excellent reliability, making it a great choice for enterprise environments.”

Xerox Brings Maximum Productivity to Mid-Size Workgroups

Xerox earned a Pick for the standout performance and feature set of the VersaLink B400 Series. “The VersaLink B400 Series is designed to keep busy workgroups productive,” said Maceri. “The feature-rich device is very easy to use, whether from its intuitive touchscreen interface or its well-designed print driver. And fast speeds, flawless reliability, and access to ConnectKey apps at the panel all increase worker efficiency.”

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that’s ever evolving, we change with it.

About Buyers Lab Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards, as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab’s Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

