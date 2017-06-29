Invitation Homes Execs Win Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Two Invitation Homes leaders have been awarded the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year Award for the southwest region by EY. President and chief executive officer John Bartling and chief investment officer, Dallas Tanner, who is also the company’s founder, were honored for their roles in creating and building Invitation Homes, which is today one of the leading companies in the single family home leasing industry. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Bartling and Tanner were selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was presented in Dallas on June 24.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of innovating and growing the professional single family home leasing industry, which is meeting a consumer desire for a ‘leasing lifestyle,” said Bartling. “What’s most rewarding is that as we grow Invitation Homes, we have opportunity to play a role in setting the standard for what quality housing should look like and to have an impact on the communities in which we serve.”

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries, and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 31st year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as: Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company; Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.; Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn; and James Park of Fitbit.

“What began as a college investment in 2005 is today a transformative company with almost 50,000 homes and some 120,000 residents,” said Tanner. “The entrepreneurial spirit that got us here will contribute to propelling our future growth and we’re honored to receive this recognition.”

As Southwest award winners, Bartling and Tanner are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 national program, which will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala on November 18th. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes in desirable neighborhoods across America. With nearly 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

About EY:

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services EY delivers help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies around the world. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one of more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity.

