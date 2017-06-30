Brent Starkey, a writer from a small farming town in Ohio, has completed his new book “The Lost Wonder of the World”: a suspenseful adventure pitting a shipwrecked man fleeing his everyday problems against the dangerous mythological creatures inhabiting the mysterious island upon which he crashed.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Brent Starkey’s action-packed tale brings dwarves, elves, centaurs, griffins, and vicious reptilian warlords to life on an uncharted island that has known only perpetual and deadly conflict for all its history.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Lost Wonder of the World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

