Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano is pleased to announce that the firm has been selected as one of Philadelphia Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” for 2017. The “Best Places to Work” award recognizes companies that have outstanding workplace culture. This year, there were a record number of applicants, and only 24 were chosen.

“Best Places to Work” are selected based on employee feedback via an anonymous online survey. Developed by professionals specializing in organizational psychology and research methodology, the survey receives updates regularly to ensure employees provide the highest quality feedback possible. Quantum Workplace, the Philadelphia Business Journal’s research partner, tabulates the results to establish which companies provide the best work environment, personal growth, professional development, talent, and embracing of change and new ideas.

The firm is honored by this recognition, which reaffirms Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano’s commitment to the highest standards. It is due to the hard work, commitment, and dedication of our entire team that our firm is one of the top places to work in the area.