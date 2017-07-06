"While job growth continues, we are also seeing improvement in wages”, said Joe Musacchio, CEO of PeopleTicker. “We are excited that our AI-based predictive analysis is still forecasting increased wage growth throughout the summer.

PeopleTicker™, the global standard for real-time salary and labor rates announced today that U.S. wage growth, which had risen in April will remain positive throughout much of the summer. This announcement coincides with news from ADP, whose National Employment Report indicated a continuing trend of higher than expected job growth in the services sector, adding 205,000 jobs in May.

"While job growth continues, we are also seeing improvement in wages”, said Joe Musacchio, CEO of PeopleTicker. “We are excited that our AI-based predictive analysis is still forecasting increased wage growth throughout the summer especially in highly skilled STEM roles. Information Technology, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, and Life Sciences are four key industries with a high demand for top talent that continue to push wages up. We are very encouraged to see this steady growth", added Musacchio.

The PeopleTicker June 2017 report shows that workers with knowledge in AI and machine learning technologies are seeing huge increases in wages as demand rises for these skills. Compensation for all software engineering roles continues to grow throughout the United States. Skilled contingent worker hourly earnings still outpace their full time counterparts. In the healthcare market, skilled nurses are turning towards contingent jobs to take advantage of these higher wages. Mining has also seen a wonderful increase in job openings while wages have slightly decreased due to availability of miners that were previously unemployed.

PeopleTicker’s Wage and Salary Index is a monthly report derived from actual job data collected from its compensation software.

