David Leonard has completed his new book “The Whiskey Bottle Conversation”: a history lesson taught through the dialogue between father and son on a snowy weekend. While warmth, compassion, and caring between two men are demonstrated throughout this book, the storyline is fascinating as Dick tells of his experiences growing up in small-town America and his adventures as he goes off to fight in World War II.

“When I was growing up, there would be occasions when my father, Richard Leonard, would tell me stories about some of his experiences in World War II. He served as a B-24 low-altitude bomber pilot in the Pacific Theater. As with most men that served in the war, he didn’t speak at great length, but what he shared with me, I found fascinating. Years turned into decades.

In 1995, while attending a funeral for the father of a friend of mine that had passed away, I came to the realization that I wanted to know more about my father’s life and experiences. I was forty-seven; he was seventy-five. So began our journey, our adventure.

His story takes the reader from 1920, when he was born in Georgia, to the end of 1945, when Japan surrendered. Through his uncanny ability of almost total recall of dates, names, and places, we are given a firsthand look at the experiences of a boy growing up in the early part of the twentieth century. Those experiences act as a blueprint for the man that joined the Army Air Corps to defend his country.

This book is not just Richard Leonard’s story. It represents the story of an entire generation—men and women who believed in the ideals and principles that their country stood for. When it came time to defend those principles, they were willing to fight and die for their beliefs. We shall be ever grateful for their sacrifices.”

-David Leonard

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, David Leonard’s awe-inspiring history of his father’s service during World War II takes readers back to a time of awareness and pride in the exceptional character of the United States of America.

“This book is a delight. It allows the reader to see a much different world than the one we know today. Through Dick’s stories and his letters home during the war, we are reminded of the important things in life – a sense of family, a sense of country, and a sense of humor.” – Carol Erwin

“I was memorized by this book. I read the greater part in one sitting.” - Norinne B. David

“It was a pleasure to read this book. It gave us a look at the life of a bright and restless young boy in the North Country of New York State, who as a young man became an important leader during World War II, when he posted in the U.S. and China. His letters to his family made us feel as though we were right there with him.” -Ross D.Jacobs (WWII Vet of the R.C.A.F.)

