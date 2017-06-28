CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider in continuing medical education, is excited to announce that two abstracts were accepted for poster presentation at the 142nd Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association (ANA), to be held in San Diego on October 15-17th. The posters present findings from educational outcomes studies on two activities focusing on epilepsy and multiple sclerosis (MS), with both activities integrating the patient voice to provide clinicians with insights from the patient perspective and align patient needs with physician gaps to shape content.

The posters are entitled, “Integrating the Patient Voice into Continuing Medical Education Results in Improved Clinician Knowledge and Performance in Multiple Sclerosis” and “Integrating the Patient Voice into Primary Care Continuing Education Results in Improved Performance in Developing Seizure Action Plans for Patients with Epilepsy,” and will be presented on Sunday, October 15th.

“We are honored to be part of an elite group of CME providers whose educational design, content, and outcomes were deemed relevant for presentation at the ANA,” said Jamie Reiter, PhD, Director of Educational Outcomes. “We feel it’s important to share these findings with the medical and scientific communities, with the hope of raising awareness of potential performance gaps and improving best practices to ultimately benefit patients.”

“One of CMEO’s goals is to focus on patient-centered care in our educational activities,” stated Jan Perez, managing partner at CMEO. “Treating patients with respect, hearing and valuing their concerns, and involving them in the decisions regarding their care are the foundations of the National Quality Strategy Priorities and aligns with the IHI [Institute for Healthcare Improvement] ‘triple-aim’ of improving care, health, and cost of care.”

Audio and transcribed responses from interviews with patient leaders, representing the voices of thousands of patients with MS or epilepsy, were provided to faculty for review and discussion during the activities, and audio clips from patient leaders were integrated into the educational content. Both activities involved an interactive and engaging neuroscienceCME Live and On Demand video webcast with a panel of expert faculty, featuring evidence-based presentations centered on a complex patient case, decision aids, and learner interactivity through real-time polling and live Q&A. To measure the impact of the education, CMEO conducted outcomes surveys assessing knowledge, competence, behavior, and confidence pre-activity, immediately following the activity (post-activity), and 3 months following the activity. The three-month follow-up also included surveying a group of non-participant matched controls. Statistical comparisons were made between pre- and post-activity using McNemar’s tests, and between participants and controls at the three-month follow-up using chi-square tests. Results revealed significant improvements in knowledge, confidence, and performance, demonstrating activity success. Detailed results will be shared during the meeting.

