Connect to Outlook

Highrise is simple CRM software that allows businesses to track leads, manage follow ups, and close deals without a learning curve.

Today, Highrise is launching a new integration with Microsoft Outlook that lets individuals and groups stay on top of their CRM leads and follow up on them directly in Highrise, yet still track individual communication in Outlook.

Sales reps and team members have every intention of getting back to each lead who emails them, but sometimes the volume can be overwhelming or other tasks get in the way. Highrise's integration with Outlook enables teams to set up a group inbox, so anyone can respond, everyone knows who's said what and when, and nothing gets dropped.

Team members can see when someone else is actively responding and move on to the next item in the queue.

"From their developer tools to their office platforms, we see Microsoft products resurging in the marketplace. Our customers want better integrations with the Microsoft products they use every day. So it made sense to spend our resources making our simple CRM experience at Highrise work seamlessly with our users' Microsoft Outlook accounts. And this is just the start. We have a lot more planned." - Highrise CEO Nathan Kontny

By integrating with Outlook, Highrise enables businesses to do more and stay on top of their leads as a team.

Learn more about Highrise and Highrise's Outlook integration.