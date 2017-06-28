I am excited to join the HighRadius team and be a part of this dynamic and innovative organization...HighRadius is seeing tremendous growth, delivering cutting-edge technology with machine learning-based technology driven by Artificial Intelligence...

HighRadius Corporation is pleased to announce that Mike Dignen has joined the HighRadius team as Vice President, Banking Solutions. Mr. Dignen’s contribution to the Banking Team will be to help lead HighRadius’ continued expansion into the banking sector of the market, focusing on the Integrated Receivables solution offering.

Mr. Dignen will play an integral role in the further enhancement and expansion of the company’s banking sales presence across direct and channel partner sales programs as well new business development programs. Mr. Dignen brings extensive experience in technology solution sales, business development, relationship management, banking and finance. His professional focus on payments and treasury management in financial services and multinational corporate verticals will add in-depth knowledge and expertise. Mr. Dignen’s experience in both cloud-based and installed software applications will further enhance his contribution to the HighRadius Banking Team.

Prior to his position at HighRadius, Mr. Dignen was Director of Sales at Creditron, where he was a member of the leadership team, with responsibility for managing the sales group including regional managers and senior sales executives. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President – Financial Services Sales, TIS Americas, formerly eGistics, Inc., selling cloud-based transaction data and document management solutions to the Top 25 banks, closing the largest direct bank contract in that company’s history. Prior to that, Mr. Dignen served as Senior VP in Sales for various companies, including Avistar Communications, US Dataworks and VICOR Business Unit of Metavante Corporation, rounding out his financial services technology expertise, electronic payments and strategic partnership experience.

“I am excited to join the HighRadius team and be a part of this dynamic and innovative organization. As an organization, HighRadius is seeing tremendous growth, delivering cutting-edge technology with machine learning-based technology driven by Artificial Intelligence that provides superior automation and efficiency gains to banks and corporate practitioners and will play a vital role in the transformation of the banking industry,” says Mr. Dignen of his new role at HighRadius.

HighRadius’ Integrated Receivables solution is used by more than 250 Fortune 1,000 companies today, and is now available to banks offering an end-to-end automation solution in receivables management including e-remittance capture, payment and remittance matching and straight-through invoice reconciliation in a client’s ERP system.

