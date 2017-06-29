SelectHub Ranks Docebo #1 in Learning Management Software Leaderboard

Docebo most dominantly meets the needs/requirements sought after by LMS software buyers.

Docebo, the leading corporate LMS provider, has received the top ranking in the newly released Leaderboard for Learning Management Software, published by technology selection management platform SelectHub. Typically updated twice a year, the most recent Leaderboard shows Docebo in the #1 position with a current rating of 96%.

“The Leaderboard rates vendors against the most critical and popular requirements based on scores from the SelectHub community,“ explains SelectHub’s Vice President of Marketing, Michael Shearer. “Docebo most dominantly meets the needs/requirements sought after by LMS software buyers. The score of 96 reflects those strong matches across capabilities such as content creation, instructional-led training and trainee progress assessment.”

SelectHub scores products and vendors based on real-world evaluation criteria from their user community, past RFI and RFP responses from vendors, and data curated from reputable third parties. The data is used to help companies optimize and standardize their technology evaluation and investment models, making it easier to shortlist and select the appropriate technology vendors.

“We’re very excited to receive this recognition from the SelectHub community,” says Claudio Erba, Docebo CEO and founder. “Earning the top ranking on SelectHub’s Leaderboard is a validation of Docebo’s commitment to delighting users and fulfilling the demands of a learning management solution provider in 2017 and beyond.”

The SelectHub Leaderboard is unique in that it ranks vendors based on progressive, community-vetted market intelligence that SelectHub gathers as more and more software buyers use the platform.

This recognition from SelectHub is the latest in a number of prestigious accolades that include appearing on the Fosway 9-Grid™ as a Core Leader and receiving a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology.

Learning professionals are invited to experience Docebo’s learner-centric platform with a free 14-day trial of the acclaimed learning management system.

The full LMS Leaderboard can be viewed by creating a free account on SelectHub’s website.

About SelectHub

SelectHub is a cloud-based technology selection management (TSM) software platform helping streamline technology vendor selection and IT sourcing to be more agile and collaborative. The platform supports a comprehensive set of evaluation stages from requirements gathering to vendor shortlisting, demos use case management, scorecarding, RFI / RFPs and proof-of-concept. SelectHub's community has grown to over 20,000 enterprise users and includes organizations such as CNO Financial Group, QEP Resources and the State of Colorado.

About Docebo

Docebo is a global enterprise learning management platform used in more than 80 countries and offered in over 30 languages. Established in 2005, Docebo (Latin for “I will teach”) offers a learning ecosystem for companies and their employees, partners and customers that is designed to increase performance and learning engagement. Docebo is a learner-centric technology, embraced for its ease of use, elegance and ability to blend coaching with social and formal learning. Docebo provides a scalable pricing model and a robust set of integrations and APIs, paired with reliable support available 24/7. It’s no wonder that Docebo has been heralded by PCMag.com as “the best online learning platform for business on the market.”