If variety is the spice of life, Weider® is taking the saying to crazy heights. The sport and specialty nutrition company launched three new workout products in Europe that should meet the demands of fitness and exercise lovers. Each is anchored by Sustamine® L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine.

Two of the products are ready-to-drink supplements. Weider® BCAA RTD contains a blend of vitamins, niacin, B6 and Sustamine® that boosts energy, reduces fatigue and supports a healthy immune system.* Each lemon-lime flavoured, 250 ml can contains 3g of branch chained amino acids—leucine, isoleucine and valine—that impact muscle growth.*

For better hydration and endurance, Weider® Rush RTD packs 10 active ingredients, including 200mg of Sustamine®, that combine to increase muscle development, improve focus and boost liquid absorption during and after physical activity.* The 250ml, orange-flavoured drink is designed for all types of athletes—from daily exercisers to amateurs and professionals.*

If workout powders are more your speed, Weider® Total Rush 2.0 Fusion Force Pre-Workout Powder delivers the science that serves your muscles.* The newly redesigned Total Rush 2.0 gives you that final nudge to complete a workout and avoid energy slumps common after training.* Like its ready-to-drink siblings, Total Rush 2.0 contains 200mg of Sustamine® to increase muscular glutamine levels and improve hydration.* It comes in four flavours: raspberry, orange, cola and lime-lemon.

Muscles must be hydrated and engorged with glycogen. And when it’s all over, the body needs to recover. Sustamine® - a form of glutamine, the most abundant single amino acid in the body – provides essential support during times when the body undergoes large amounts of stress – like during intense weightlifting or dealing with the challenges of everyday life. On top of these benefits, research suggests that Sustamine® is absorbed more than 200 percent better than standard L-glutamine. This means you get better results while having to use less.*

“Since 1936, Weider® has developed dietary and workout supplements that give our customers the results they demand,” said Weider’s spokesperson. “It’s why we leveled up Total Rush 2.0 and introduced BCAA RTD and Rush RTD as part of our continuing commitment to improving exercise and workouts with products backed by proven clinical research like that done for Sustamine®.”

For information on these new Weider® products, visit https://www.weiderworld.com/products/new-products.

About Weider

Weider is a company which specializes in the manufacture and distribution of sports nutrition and health supplements. Established in 1936, Weider, with its founder Joe Weider at the fore, has promoted the education of people world-wide about all aspects of bodybuilding, fitness, health, well-being and an active lifestyle. Weider has earned the trust of people concerned about their health for one simple reason: for over half a century we have put the quality and effectiveness of our products before everything. For more information, visit http://www.weiderworld.com.

About Sustamine

Sustamine® L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine is a stable dipeptide of L-Alanine and L-Glutamine manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. Sustamine is more easily absorbed by the body than complex protein molecules. This makes Sustamine a highly effective ingredient for hydration, endurance and recovery.* Vegetarian, allergen-free and the only GRAS and Novel Food L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine, Sustamine is also tasteless, odorless, and stable in liquids.

Sustamine is an ingredient that works on multiple levels to help rehydrate the body and sustain energy levels during exertion. Sustamine combines L-Glutamine (the most important amino acid for stimulating muscle protein synthesis) and L-Alanine (an amino acid needed for rebuilding your body’s glycogen stores).

For more information on Sustamine, visit: http://www.sustamine.com

About Kyowa Hakko Europe and Kyowa Hakko Bio Italia

Kyowa Hakko Europe and Kyowa Hakko Bio Italia are the Central-North and South European sales office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa.eu.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North American sales office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients including Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as Sustamine® L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com

**Sustamine® is a registered trademark of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or the European Commission. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.