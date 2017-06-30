Blooming flowers, lush lawns and thriving trees are all a great way to invite customers into your building. However, Florida’s harsh summers can be tough on your location’s landscaping. MaintenX International wants to help local companies keep their grounds green this summer without breaking the bank.

“Creating a healthy and flourishing outdoor landscape for your business can be a difficult task during the summer months,” said Mary Ann Velez, MaintenX’s Director of National Service. “Between extreme summer temperatures and storm season at an all-time high, it’s easy to think your landscapes will suffer. But with the proper practices, you can ensure your exterior scenery prospers all season long.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX and its network of highly trained professionals have helped local facilities with their landscaping needs. Below are a few top tips:

1. Water Early

Summer delivers hot and humid temperatures. To make the most out of your irrigation routine, water your plants as close to sunrise as possible. This will prevent water from evaporating in the summer heat or flooding plants at night. This solution will maximize irrigation usage and keep your water bills down.

2. Highlight High-Risk Areas

It’s important to identify certain landscaping areas that are prone to intense sunlight or flooding. Knowing which areas need extra attention throughout the season will help you prevent ruined plants or bushes and save you the cost of replacing them.

3. Prune Periodically

You want your plants and shrubs to stay lush during summer, but you don’t want your landscaping to look overgrown. Trim, prune and cut back your greenery to keep your building’s curb appeal inviting.

4. Plant trees

Planting trees on your property offers you a host of benefits. Not only does it increase your location’s visual appeal, it also provides shade for walkways or outdoor seating. From an economical standpoint, if planted correctly, these lush landscaping pieces can protect your building from sunlight and lower your air conditioning costs too.

5. Reuse Water

A large portion of your company’s water bill goes to maintaining exterior landscaping. By installing a water reclamation system to preserve rainwater for irrigation, you can help your plants stay green, all while keeping some green in your wallet.

6. Think Regionally

Certain plants thrive in different climates. When picking your landscaping, it’s important to select plants that work well in your environment. Plants that require full shade and moderate temperatures are not a strong fit for Florida’s weather. Choosing plants that are adapted to warmer climates require less care and water, saving you time and money.

7. Install a Hose Bibb Key

It’s important to install a key onto your outdoor hose bibb. This will keep people from stealing your water.

For more information about MaintenX, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, general contracting company. As one of the largest national facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians that includes a national subcontractor network of over 45,000 members. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.