bidadoo Auctions I used to buy primarily from live auctions, but I find the transparency, integrity and efficiencies of buying from bidadoo online much safer and more convenient.

bidadoo has experienced significant recent growth with their inspected, trusted, no-reserve online equipment auctions. As the largest seller on the world’s largest online auction marketplace, bidadoo allows its professional sellers to reach a truly global buyer base.

Over the past month, bidadoo has attracted over 800,000 auction views from 179 countries, and over 15,000 bidders. As the largest truck and equipment seller on the eBay global marketplace, bidadoo attracts more viewers for each item sold -- more than any other major auction company. bidadoo engages a large buyer base by featuring quality equipment from some of the world’s largest fleet and equipment owners, such as Herc Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, and JCB.

“We have experienced incredible growth and interest in our trusted online auctions,” said Seth LaMar, Regional Vice President with bidadoo. “Our sellers are getting superior net returns from bidadoo over many other auction providers, while saving a significant amount of money on wasted transportation to land-based auction sites. Plus, our customers experience a much quicker time-to-market vs. traditional auctions. Sellers know they can trust bidadoo for single unit consignments to the largest remarketing projects across North America. Just this month, we have efficiently sold items from nearly 200 locations across the US and Canada to best serve our customers’ needs.”

Here is a sample of some of the great equipment featured from bidadoo, all selling no-reserve to the highest bidder Thursday, June 29. Visit bidadoo.com to view our current auction and to learn more about the bidadoo 100% Guarantee.



2013 Ford F750 S/A 18-Ton Boom / Crane Truck

2009 John Deere 672D AWD Motor Grader

2011 Komatsu PC350LC-8 Hydraulic Excavator

2012 John Deere 210G LC Long Reach Hydraulic Excavator

2012 Case 580N 4x4 Backhoe Loader

2011 Komatsu GD655-5 Motor Grader

2012 Caterpillar 272C High Flow XPS Skid Steer

2013 Terex TSR80 Skid Steer Loader

2007 Freightliner M2 T/A 4,000 Gallon Water Truck

2009 JLG 450AJ 45' 4WD Diesel Articulating Boom Lift

2010 Ditch Witch FX60 T/A 500 Gallon Vactor Vacuum Trailer

2013 Komatsu D65WX-17 Crawler Dozer

“I love buying from bidadoo. I’ve been buying with them for years,” said Bruce Scott, owner of Scott Brothers Dairy Farms. “I used to buy primarily from live auctions, but I find the transparency, integrity and efficiencies of buying from bidadoo online much safer and more convenient. I can bid from my desk, phone, device or home, and not have to waste time driving to auction sites and inspecting equipment or having to be onsite to bid. This saves me tons of time so I can focus on my business. bidadoo also brings a great selection of equipment for me to bid on every week. Most people do Facebook - I do bidadoo!”

If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions

About bidadoo

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted business and industrial auction service on the world's largest online auction marketplace - eBay. bidadoo works with leading equipment companies to remarket used equipment, trucks, and capital assets. For over 14 years bidadoo has been a trusted source of heavy equipment and trucks around the world. Our weekly online auctions feature trusted, quality equipment from some of the world's largest equipment manufacturers, dealers, fleet and equipment owners, contractors, and government agencies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.