Consonant Custom Media Introduces the Storyteller Program

"Our Storyteller Program offers a powerful, sustainable system that enables nonprofits with more limited budgets to get started sharing the ‘real stories about the real people’ behind their missions.”

Consonant Custom Media (CCM) has introduced a digital original content storytelling program for small-to-mid-size nonprofit organizations. Available exclusively to nonprofits, the Storyteller Program is a powerful, all-digital “content engine” that enables nonprofit communicators and fundraisers to share more stories and enjoy more meaningful and measurable community engagement.

The new service was launched at the Planet Philanthropy 2017 conference, presented June 25-27 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Florida Caucus.

Storyteller clients get the features and the value that best fit their budgets by choosing one of three packages and paying a fixed monthly fee. Features include writing by CCM’s veteran wordsmiths, photography, social media support and more.

Steve Smith, CCM Publisher and Creative Director, said, “We know that real stories about authentic human experiences are remembered, and they help nonprofits raise more money. Our Storyteller Program offers a powerful, sustainable system that enables nonprofits with more limited budgets to get started sharing the ‘real stories about the real people’ behind their missions.”

Details and pricing can be found on the CCM website.

About Consonant Custom Media:

Consonant Custom Media provides engaging, original and sustainable storytelling for hospitals, health systems, academic health centers, nonprofits, foundations and others who want to make more meaningful connections with their communities of interest. We create original content that is truly consonant, or in harmony, with our clients' brand values. Clients use our original content platforms strategically, to reach specific objectives in perception management, sales, service line development, donor development and engagement, and government relations. CCM is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida with regional representation in New York, NY and Sacramento, CA. Reach us online at http://www.consonantcustom.com or call (941) 309-5380.