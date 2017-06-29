Woolpert to Provide U.S. EPA with Geospatial Infrastructure Support

Woolpert will supply the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with geographic information system (GIS), remote sensing data and related consulting services in support of a five-year infrastructure information technology contract with CSRA. CSRA provides NextGen digital business solutions to U.S. government customers.

The EPA will consolidate services that will include data center management, application hosting, application deployment and maintenance, geospatial service support, network security, cybersecurity, cloud computing, Continuity of Operations (COOP) services, Enterprise Identity and Access Management (EIAM) and Active Directory (AD) under one contract, which is valued at $266 million (including all option years).

The infrastructure and application platforms will be reliable, secure and technologically advanced in support of the EPA’s work domestically and throughout the world.

Woolpert—a national architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm—will perform GIS analysis, generate metadata, develop applications, provide GIS help desk support, and capture or produce high-definition and highly accurate geospatial information for the federal agency. This includes collections pertaining to emergency response, required environmental due diligence and Superfund sites. The EPA’s Superfund program is responsible for cleaning up some of the nation’s most contaminated land and responding to environmental emergencies, oil spills and natural disasters.

Woolpert Vice President and Geospatial Practice Leader Thomas Mackie said multiple parallels can be drawn between this project and the firm’s extensive GIS and remote sensing experience with other federal agencies and projects.

Woolpert has ongoing relationships with the U.S. Geological Survey and its 3D Elevation Program (3DEP) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding airspace and airports, and has collected imagery with drones for landslide mitigation, mapped areas of devastation and evacuation in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy and flooding in South Carolina, devised strategies for Smart Cities, and more.

“Working with a geospatial firm, this is an opportunity for these agencies to benefit from the most current and emerging remote sensing technology, data management and visualization,” Mackie said. “We’ll supply onsite analysts and support teams, developers, enterprise data solutions, surveying, mapping and CAD work. We’re excited to work with CSRA and support the EPA and its mission to protect human health and the environment.”

This project is expected to get underway in July.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is a national architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm that delivers value to clients by strategically blending engineering excellence with leading-edge technology and geospatial applications. With a dynamic R&D department, Woolpert works with inventive business partners like Google and Esri; operates a fleet of planes, sensors and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS); and continually pushes industry boundaries by working with advanced water technologies, asset management, Building Information Modeling (BIM) and sustainable design. Woolpert’s mission is to help its clients progress—and become more progressive. For over 100 years and with 26 offices across the United States, Woolpert serves the needs of federal, state and local governments; private and public companies and universities; energy and transportation departments; and the United States Armed Forces. The firm currently is doing business in all 50 states and in six countries. For more information, visit woolpert.com or call 937-531-1258.