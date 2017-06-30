Teri Raes has completed her new book “The Lighthouse Keeper I: Redemption”: a riveting romantic drama introducing Jack Smith, a former CIA operative tasked with exposing a worldwide conspiracy to reduce the global population for financial profit, and Shanon McNally, a former schoolteacher who inherited a vast estate and an unexpected role in fighting Project 9’s murderous scheme, along with a handful of other characters who together form humanity’s best chance of freedom and survival.

Throughout history there have been individuals and groups of the elite that have strived to control others, destroying countries and humanity for profit. These profiteers often clashed with the unexpected protectors of the unknowing. These thorns of the elite had the foresight in “control” we’re looking not to benefit humanity but to profit at the expense of the masses.

Project Nine came into fruition in the early twentieth century. Their hierarchy of collective genius and allegiance served one purpose—to control global economics and governments. Their reach dominated every facet, from democracies, dictatorships, presidents, senators, congress, pharmaceuticals, water supplies, and every war created.

Every hierarchy and elite group determined to control humanity by domination had those who fought back. Project Nine’s thorn were Holocaust survivors, former CIA Black Operations commander, Catholic priest, Mother Superior, elementary school teacher, and Canadian journalist contrasting, combined in integrity whose solidarity protects all humanity. These Keepers of Light joined forces to be advocates of human life. This is the “Lighthouse Keeper: Redemption”.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Teri Raes's suspenseful and passionate story introduces unforgettable characters who put their lives on the line for the good of humanity.

