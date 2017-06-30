Thermal Product Solutions (TPS), a global manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment, announced the shipment of a Blue M Clean Room Convection Oven to a specialty technology company. This utility oven will be used to bake parts at 180°C.

The temperature range of this Blue M convection oven is 15°C above ambient to 250°C and has work chamber dimensions of 25” W X 25” D x 28” H. All seams and entrance ports are welded gas tight to minimize leakage. A high rate HEPA filter in the re-circulation air stream provides filtration to an efficiency of 99.99% on 0.3-micron particles. A Yokogawa UP55A programmable temperature controller is employed to control the unit. Based on a nine-point thermocouple survey before shipment in an empty, stabilized oven, the temperature uniformity is ±1% of 180°C.

A Termikfil high temp HEPA filter in the re-circulation air stream provides air filtration to an efficiency of 99.99% on 0.3-micron particles. This also allows operations of up to 250°C. Ramp rates up to 5°C/minute are possible with this filter, but to maintain better particle counts, ramp rates should be limited to 3°C per minute. A Yokogawa UP55A programmable controller employs an easy-to-read, 14 segment large color LCD display.

“Based on the customer’s clean room specifications, we designed this unit with a HEPA filter to deliver clean air to their work zone and packaged it according to clean room packaging standards to reduce the level of contamination during installation.”- Jason Cillo, International Sales Manager.

Light tower with alarm functionality

Nitrogen purge with low N2 flow switch

Electro-Mechanical Door lock

Minihelic pressure gauge for HEPA filter

Nine thermocouples with jack panel to monitor temperature

Three Stainless steel shelves

Circular paper chart recorder

Emergency power off pushbutton

About Blue M

Blue M is recognized as an industry leader in the design, engineering, manufacture, and after-market support of industrial and laboratory ovens that are ideal for a wide range of applications. Blue M products are available in bench top, stacked, and cabinet models to accommodate a variety of capabilities and footprints.

About Thermal Product Solutions

Thermal Product Solutions, LLC (TPS) has extensive experience with the design and manufacture of complex systems including product automation. This gives them the ability to work with customers on the most complicated systems and meet stringent design requirements. TPS designs and manufactures industrial and laboratory ovens and furnaces, and environmental temperature cycling and stability test chambers. TPS brands include Baker Furnace, Blue M, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg, Lunaire, MPH, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information, visit http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com. #117657