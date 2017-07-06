Front Row Solutions (FRS) has added game-changing static and fluid mobile reporting capabilities to its leading real-time business and mobile CRM software solution, which is used by some of the world’s largest enterprises to drive success and growth.

The proprietary software solution, which is accessible via mobile device (iOS and Android) and web portal, provides management and mobile workers with an instant overview of productivity, activity and performance at any given time. The constantly updated real-time business intelligence can be used to improve efficiency and effectiveness at the individual and team levels, establish best practices, monitor and enforce compliance, support strategic planning, optimize resource utilization, and more.

Front Row Solutions’ new static mobile reporting capability seamlessly supports one-time information gathering and form submission (e.g. sales reports, insurance forms, pollster surveys, etc.). Key design features include:



An intuitive UX and streamlined workflows, so that mobile workers can complete and submit forms in less than 60 seconds.

Compatibility with smartphones, which is essential for mobile workers who do not or cannot use tablets.

Productivity-enhancing integration with mobile device apps and features, such as Outlook for calendaring, GPS for prospect mapping, etc.

Customization and flexibility, so that businesses can align and change options to match their current and ongoing needs.

Front Row Solutions’ new fluid mobile reporting capability supports forms that mobile workers are constantly updating (e.g. lab capability forms, franchise review forms, project update forms, etc.). Key design features include:



The ability for mobile workers to easily and quickly retrieve and scroll through previous reports and single page forms, so they can review, change or add information as required.

The capacity for businesses to identify and restrict who can add or edit information on a report or form.

A tight, seamless integrated real-time flow of information from mobile workers into data analytics systems.

Strong security to prevent data leaks or breaches.

“The promise of a paperless business environment started back in the 1980s, but has met with significant obstacles and challenges,” commented Etien D'Hollander, CEO of Front Row Solutions. “The fundamental problem over the years has been what sounds good in theory, simply hasn’t translated to actual day-to-day improvements for mobile workers — especially those with customer-facing responsibilities like sales reps, merchandisers, research analysts, insurance appraisers, market researchers, pharmaceutical data collectors, laboratory reviewers, appraisers, pollsters, and so on.”

Added Mr. D'Hollander: “Our revolutionary new static and fluid mobile reporting capabilities are the practical and proven paperless solution that businesses have been demanding. And given that by the year 2020 more than 100 million workers in the U.S. will be mobile workers, the time for businesses to get ahead of this surge is right now.”

About Front Row Solutions

Front Row Solutions (FRS) a North American company, was founded in 2008 to improve the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) process with a focus on the mobile worker and mobile data collection. The prime directives around the creation of FRS was ease and speed of use, 100% mobility, improved mobile worker productivity and increased information flow from the field. FRS is a customizable app based system which can be loaded on any smart phone or tablet and allows a mobile worker to submit a report or form immediately after a customer interaction in 60 seconds or less. FRS’ unique real-time paperless reporting capability (with optional geo location tracking) gives management better reports and insight into all mobile worker and client activity. FRS can be used as a standalone system or it can be integrated into current legacy CRM or ERP systems, effectively becoming the front end of some not so user-friendly systems. For more information or to set up a free trial call Front Row at 1-800-986-0983 or visit the Front Row web site at. http://www.frontrowsolutions.com