Whether you’re going on a multiple-week trip or hauling gear for the afternoon, these HEXAD Duffels were designed to look amazing and function even better.

On the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign for its travel/photography bag that raised over $400,000, WANDRD has launched its newest innovative creation on Kickstarter.

The HEXAD Duffel bridges the gap between traditional duffel bags that are uncomfortable and lack organization and dedicated travel bags that only work well at the airport.

“We’re three brothers that were instilled with a love for travel early on, whether it was a road trip nearby or flying somewhere around the world,” said Ryan Cope, WANDRD Co-Founder. “As avid travelers, we are always looking for ways to simplify and improve the way we carry our belongings. The idea of the HEXASD Duffel was actually born as all three of us were sitting on a plane going from Vietnam to Hong Kong.”

The HEXAD Duffel comes in two different styles: the HEXAD Carryall Duffel and the HEXAD Access Duffel. The Carryall comes in a 60-liter size and a smaller 40-liter, to fit carryon dimensions. Both styles are made of tarpaulin and ballistic nylon with army coating, materials that are waterproof and made to last a lifetime. They feature a molded back panel, unique backpack straps, and an adjustable chest strap, making HEXAD the most comfortable duffel on the market.

The shape of the backpack straps allows users to carry it tote-style without any extra annoying straps hanging off the bag. The backpack straps can also be easily removed within seconds and stash into a dedicated pocket out of the way.

The Carryall version includes an expandable pocket on one side of the bag for shoes or dirty laundry. It easily folds out of the way when not in use. For smaller items, there’s an RFID locking pocket for security, a set of spill-proof pockets so toiletries stay contained, a fleece-lined quick access pocket for valuables, and mesh organizer pockets throughout the bag.

The Access version of the Duffel is also carryon size, and features a main u-zip accessible compartment. One big clamshell opening gives access to the entire contents of the duffel. Multiple compartments make it easy to organize clothes or other gear. Two bottom sections fit both sizes of WANDRD’s existing camera cubes – transforming this duffel into the ultimate photo duffel.

Whether using it for camera gear or not, two side entry points provide quick access to a user’s most important items. Both duffels come with a padded laptop sleeve, big enough for a 15” laptop.

“Whether you’re going on a multiple-week trip or hauling gear for the afternoon, these HEXAD Duffels were designed to look amazing and function even better," added Cope. "We can’t wait to see where you take them."

For more information and to pre-order at heavily-discounted early bird prices, visit the HEXAD Duffel Kickstarter Campaign Page.

About WANDRD

We are passionate photographers, travelers, commuters, creators, and explorers, and we needed camera and travel bags that could keep up with our adventurous lifestyle, so we decided to make them. When we set out, our goal wasn't just to create a great travel and camera bags, we also wanted to encourage others to stop focusing on the monotony of daily life and to really live. A great bag does more than carry your stuff. A great bag evokes action and facilitates adventure, all while being so intuitive, you forget it's even there. No matter what you're doing, we build each bag with one purpose – to help you focus on the moment. For more information about the company’s range of products, visit http://www.wandrd.com.