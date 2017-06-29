The K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Parkland clubhouse. This gated community offers 538 homes with up to 3,615 sq. ft. of living space (per base plan), unparalleled amenities and a resort-at-home lifestyle.

K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Parkland, a 55+ active lifestyle community in prestigious Parkland, will offer resort-style amenities for year-round enjoyment. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to stop by the community to learn more about these amenities (coming soon) and tour the community’s 12 new models.

This gated community offers 538 homes with up to 3,615 sq. ft. of living space (per base plan), unparalleled amenities and a resort-at-home lifestyle. K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Parkland has 18 elegant home designs to choose from that are priced from the upper $400s to the upper $700s, which is subject to change.

K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Parkland will boast a 24,000 sq. ft. world-class lifestyle center with a fitness and movement studio, grand ballroom, cards and billiards rooms, arts and crafts room, catering kitchen, full-time lifestyle and amenity director and much more. Just outside the clubhouse, residents will have access to two tropical, resort-style swimming pools and a cabana. Recreational activities will continue with onsite pickle ball courts, bocce ball, a putting green and a well-equipped tennis Pro Shop to complement its championship tennis center with five lighted tennis courts (one of which offers stadium seating).

Home designs highlight designer kitchens with 42” wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel GE® appliances. Interiors also offer dramatic 12’ ceilings in main living areas, large laundry rooms and exquisite owners’ suites. Select homes are available for quick move-in. See Sales Consultant for details.

Nestled in Parkland, K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Parkland is in close proximity to Miami, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale. The area offers a vast array of family activities including scenic tours, parks, golf, tennis, beaches and more. Endless shopping opportunities are also available in the greater Palm Beach area, as well as eclectic dining in downtown West Palm Beach.

K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Parkland is located at 9456 Vallen Court in Parkland, Florida. All homes within the community are subject to an age-restriction whereby the homes are restricted to use and occupancy by at least one person of age 55 years or over, and with no permanent resident being under the age of 19. To learn more, visit http://www.khov.com/Parkland or call 954-716-8610.

