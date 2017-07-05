LoadUp Is Now Offering Easy, On-Demand Junk Removal in Atlanta

LoadUp is proud to announce their new, on-demand junk removal services in Atlanta. As a brand new business, LoadUp saw a need for professional junk removal across the nation, but unlike other junk removal services, LoadUp brings a brand new approach to junk removal that makes the process easy and affordable.

Consider LoadUp the Uber of junk removal services. Whenever someone needs junk removed from their home, from old mattresses to yard debris, simply hop online and book services with LoadUp. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3!

Schedule pickup at http://www.goloadup.com

Removal services are assigned to a team in the area

Upon job completion, an email is sent for review

LoadUp is a new business concept that makes professional junk removal easy. An individual in need of junk removal services goes online and fills out a form specifying their needs. LoadUp provides upfront pricing for the specific services that are requested. Just like Uber, LoadUp manages the payment of the contractors that are dispatched in the requested area. Pricing also is typically 20 percent cheaper than working with independent junk removal services.

It’s common to be concerned about who an individual is hiring to provide services at their home, but LoadUp has this covered under the new business model. Along with providing standardized and affordable pricing, LoadUp also verifies all professional teams that participate under the LoadUp name. Each LoadUp team has full background checks and is fully trained in order to protect personal property. In addition, all LoadUp teams are fully insured with a minimum one million dollar policy.

LoadUp is committed to providing the best, affordable, and on-demand junk removal services to help make the citizens of the Atlanta area’s lives a little bit easier. To learn more about LoadUp junk removal services, visit http://goloadup.com.

About LoadUp Technologies

LodaUp Technologies is a new, on-demand junk removal business based out of Atlanta, GA. LoadUp deploys a large network of independently licensed and insured junk hauling professionals. LoadUp brings you honest and transparent pricing upfront for junk removal, and cost 15 to 20 percent less than a standard junk removal company with no compromise in quality or insurance coverage.