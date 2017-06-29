Oregon Unanimously Adopts Commonsense Insurance Modernization Bills

With political turmoil in many parts of the country, the state of Oregon continues to serve as a leader when it comes to regulatory modernization.

Yesterday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed into law two insurance modernization bills that were unanimously passed by Oregon’s legislature. The American Insurance Association’s Katie Pettibone, western region vice president, issued the following statement in response to the news:

“With political turmoil in many parts of the country, the state of Oregon continues to serve as a leader when it comes to regulatory modernization. We commend policymakers in Oregon for unanimously advancing these two bills which will allow insurers to better serve their customers. These new laws send a strong signal to insurers that Oregon is a great place to do business.”

Background:

SB 985 modernizes the state’s regulatory system, accelerating an insurer’s ability to get certain business insurance products to its customers more quickly.

SB 986 allows insurers in Oregon to implement privacy notice changes passed under federal law.