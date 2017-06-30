Mountz Inc. is a specialist in providing torque and fastening solutions.

Mountz Inc., a specialist in providing torque and fastening solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been selected, for the fourth consecutive year, as one of the Bay Area News Group's Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program was established to acknowledge Bay Area companies that have provided a healthy work environment for their employees.

"We are excited to be selected a top workplace in the Silicon Valley for the fourth consecutive year," said Brad Mountz, President & CEO. "I am proud of our engaged and happy employees who take wonderful care of our customers."

The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The employee survey is conducted by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement. Employees were asked to rate their satisfaction with several aspects of working at Mountz, including company leadership, workplace culture, compensation, training, career development, values and ethics, just to name a few.

The Bay Area News Group selected Mountz, Inc. as one of the top small businesses to work for in the Bay Area on its 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 lists. The list of Bay Area Top Workplaces is available online. To learn more about current job openings at Mountz, Inc., please visit our careers page.

Mountz, Inc. also features a fastener product division. Mr. Metric (a Mountz, Inc. company) is the leading metric fastener specialist in North America. Well regarded as experts in metric, Mr. Metric is known for hard to find metric items at competitive prices.

Since 1965, Mountz has proven its in-depth knowledge of torque solutions by consistently developing, producing, marketing and servicing highly sophisticated, cutting-edge tools. Mountz Inc., known to industry as the nation's premier torque tool supplier, is a quality registered and accredited company. Mountz tools comply with ISO6789:2003 and are constructed from high quality materials, engineered for superior reliability and safety and backed by an industry leading warranty. Making a safer world through accuracy and precision is the core purpose of Mountz, Inc.