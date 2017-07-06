Additionally, the company unveiled a new app connecting partner Revel iPad POS and BigCommerce, the world’s leading cloud ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Revel Systems is a feature-rich point of sale platform transforming the way business is done by integrating all operations and customer channels, driven by the point-of-sale (POS), into a single dashboard.

“We are excited about our new partnership with BigCommerce, offering an Enterprise level eCommerce experience for customers, web designers and developers alike. Now BigCommerce customers have instant access to the Kosmos eSync app center.” said Alex Skorohodov, CEO of Kosmos Central. “The coupling of our innovative technologies resulted in performance metrics that outperform other integrated Enterprise eCommerce solutions. We’re very excited about our partnership with BigCommerce and the ability to provide Enterprise quality eCommerce at affordable prices.”

Kosmos Central partnered with BigCommerce due to its focus on providing Enterprise-level ecommerce to clients worldwide. BigCommerce, when connected with Revel Cloud POS by Kosmos eSync, provides retail store owners the ability to connect Revel Systems iPad POS with their BigCommerce storefront in just a few minutes.

“Kosmos eSync and BigCommerce are a perfect match for our Revel iPad POS clients. Our customers are frequently looking for integrated ecommerce, that’s cost effective and requires very little technical expertise. The Kosmos eSync platform solves the complexity of software integrations for our Revel iPad POS customers,” said Nicole Kidd, Partner Relations Manager at Revel Systems iPad POS. “Our experience in the point of sale marketplace combined with the Kosmos eSync software and BigCommerce for Revel iPad POS i 1s now a powerful POS ecommerce solution for our Revel iPad POS clients.”

Kosmos Central application called eSync was engineered to eliminate the need to manage information across multiple cloud applications. Kosmos eSync revolutionized the industry in the way eSync integrates data between disparate cloud systems. Once a software company becomes a Kosmos App Member it gains immediate access to integrate its data with other Kosmos App Members.

BigCommerce is the world’s leading cloud ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses, powering online sales for more than 50,000 SMBs, including 2,000+ mid-market businesses selling more than $1 million per year. According to analysis conducted by market research firm Ipsos, online stores built on BigCommerce grow approximately twice as fast as the ecommerce industry average. By selecting a flexible, cost-effective SaaS model, retailers are able to focus on managing their business, not the technology behind it.

https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/revel-systems-pos-connector-by-kosmos-esync/

About Revel Systems

Revel Systems, founded in 2010 in San Francisco, is a feature-rich business platform transforming the way business is done by integrating all operations and customer channels, driven by the Point of Sale, into a single dashboard. Designed to maximize security, stability, ease of use, and service delivery, Revel’s ecosystem replaces bulky, expensive legacy solutions with a quick, intuitive iOS-based POS platform that combines cloud-based technology and the mobility of the iPad. We work with all businesses—from small merchants to global enterprises—looking to modernize, future-proof their operations, and implement a system that adds value through incremental revenue, cost reduction, and a better experience for customers and employees. For more information on the next generation Point of Sale platform, please visit http://revelsystems.com/

About Kosmos Central. Companies of all sizes work with BigCommerce to launch, promote, manage and scale successful online businesses through its platform. According to analysis conducted by market research firm Ipsos, online stores built on BigCommerce grow approximately twice as fast as the ecommerce industry average. By selecting a flexible, cost-effective SaaS model, retailers are able to focus on managing their business, not the technology behind it.

Kosmos Central is a leading cloud application solution for any REST & SOAP API led connectivity, creating a connected partner network of apps also known as our Kosmos eSync marketplaces and hub. The Kosmos eSync Platform enables companies to easily connect SaaS, mobile and any cloud system across the internet. Our eSync application uses a micro service architecture to process data directly between API’s without data storage. The eSync platform also has a unique technology that now allows us to adopt third party API's eliminating past technical debt. The adoption process that typically would take four months to a year to deploy a new partner connection, now takes 30 to 60 days. Kosmos Central’s mission is to connect any API and innovate with the fastest growing partner app marketplace, making it seamless to connect the world’s cloud applications. The eSync application enabling thousands of organizations in countries worldwide to easily connect cloud to cloud applications together. For more information, visit http://www.kosmoscentral.com